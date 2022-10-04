It’s no secret the Witches Rides are growing in popularity and we think it’s a great way to have some Halloween fun while supporting a good cause. Originating 10 years ago in Homewood, with the Homewood Witches Ride, you can now find them all over the city. Bring the kids out and check out all of the themes, catch the pre party’s and line the streets to catch some candy and see the witches as they take flight!

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO