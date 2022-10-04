ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

birminghammommy.com

Fall Break Fun in Birmingham

It’s Fall Break for many kids and Families in Birmingham. If you’re looking for some ways to take advantage of the break and this amazing weather we’ve been having, here are some ideas and happenings to check out this long weekend!. Check out one of our area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham

The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Halloween Happenings and Special Events in Birmingham

If you’re already gearing up for some spooky halloween fun, you’re going to want to add these events to your list… Birmingham is making it easy celebrate with with all of these Halloween Happenings. If you want even more Fall and Halloween Fun, don’t forget to check...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Gianmarco’s: Going on 20 Years in BHAM

Gianmarco’s may be best known for its food, but at its core, it’s really all about family. The Homewood institution has been family owned and operated since the doors first opened back in 2003, and we caught up with them to learn about their history, their culinary inspirations, and what’s next for Gianmarco’s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Where the Witches Ride in Birmingham

It’s no secret the Witches Rides are growing in popularity and we think it’s a great way to have some Halloween fun while supporting a good cause. Originating 10 years ago in Homewood, with the Homewood Witches Ride, you can now find them all over the city. Bring the kids out and check out all of the themes, catch the pre party’s and line the streets to catch some candy and see the witches as they take flight!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham City Council approves $150,000 for Create Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is taking action to make the city more attractive to film and production companies approving more money for Create Birmingham. The city council voted Tuesday to give Create Birmingham $150,000 so it can continue attracting film, television, and other media productions to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location

By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Re-Vision Linn Park shares latest design concepts [Photos]

On Tuesday, October 4th, the organizations behind Re-Vision Linn Park unveiled an up-to-date design concept for the renovation of Linn Park. We attended this third and final public workshop to learn more about the project. What is Re-Vision Linn Park?. Located in the municipal center of Birmingham, Linn Park is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: new innovative apartments near completion in downtown Birmingham

The Citizen, one of the newest residential projects in Downtown Birmingham, is almost complete. Read on for insight into these new technology-driven apartments and which Nashville-based restaurant may be moving in. The Citizen. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, the $21 million project is slated for completion within the next...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham Times founder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr., the founder of Birmingham Times and an ambition entrepreneur, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for the Birmingham community. What is the Vulcan Park Foundation?. According to Birmingham Times, as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Social presents The Guest List

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Social will be presenting their first ever fine dining experience, The Guest List, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. for the first 60 people, and tickets are going fast. This fine dining experience will be $225 per person and includes some of the greatest wines from […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL

