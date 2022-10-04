The Kansas Department of Transportation has named Cory Davis director of the Division of Multimodal Transportation and Innovation. Davis has worked at KDOT’s Transportation Planning Bureau for 11 years. He joined the bureau as an intern and was later hired as a full-time transit planner. In 2015, Davis became the manager of comprehensive transportation planning; in 2018, he was named assistant bureau chief.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO