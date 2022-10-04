Read full article on original website
Progressive Rail Roading
USDOT expands financing for transit projects
The U.S. Department of Transportation has expanded its Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) program to include funding for transit and transit-oriented development projects. Previously, the TIFIA program capped disbursed loans at 33% of eligible project costs. Under the new initiative, loans will be capped at 49% of eligible...
NS names Benesch to perform final track design for CREATE project
Norfolk Southern Railway has selected Benesch to provide final track design services for a Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) project to improve infrastructure located near South Stony Island Avenue and East 95th Street in Chicago. When completed, CREATE Project EW3-Segment B will improve operational flexibility for railroads and...
ASLRRA, Iowa Northern launch training center
The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) and Iowa Northern Railway Co. have launched the Short Line Training Center. The new training resource combines an online learning management system (LMS) with a mobile technical training center equipped with locomotive simulators to deliver essential regulatory, compliance and safety courses and materials to employees, ASLRRA officials said in the association's Oct. 5 newsletter.
Kansas DOT names Davis multimodal director
The Kansas Department of Transportation has named Cory Davis director of the Division of Multimodal Transportation and Innovation. Davis has worked at KDOT’s Transportation Planning Bureau for 11 years. He joined the bureau as an intern and was later hired as a full-time transit planner. In 2015, Davis became the manager of comprehensive transportation planning; in 2018, he was named assistant bureau chief.
UP, ZTR to build hybrid-electric locomotives
Union Pacific Railroad and ZTR yesterday announced a partnership to build hybrid-electric locomotives. The locomotives will be built at UP's facility in North Little Rock, Arkansas, with the first prototype expected to be delivered in late 2023 and five additional units arriving in 2024. "This pilot will help make our...
Amtrak, Delaware DOT win federal grant to offer rail-worker training
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded an $11 million grant to Amtrak and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to offer a "Railroading 101" training program. The new course will help workers develop various skills so they can pursue well-paying jobs in the rail industry, Amtrak and DelDOT officials said in a press release.
U.S. rail volumes fell 3% in September
U.S. railroads hauled 1,939,894 carloads, containers and trailers in September, a 3.1% decrease compared with volumes in September 2021, according to the Association of American Railroads. The railroads logged 928,590 carloads and 1,011,304 intermodal units last month, down 1.1% and 4.8% respectively, compared to a year ago. Six of the...
