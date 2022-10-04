Five flights for the Rice Lake girls tennis team are moving on in the playoffs after a successful day at a Division 2 subsectional at Baldwin on Monday. Rice Lake will send all three of its doubles teams and two singles players to Thursday’s sectional tournament to be held at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire. To advance at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, players had to reach the subsectional semifinals, while flights two, three and four for singles and two and...

RICE LAKE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO