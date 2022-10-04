Read full article on original website
WSMV
Gas prices jump 30-40 cents overnight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You will have to dig a little deeper in your wallet to fill up your gas tank as, once again, gas prices are on the rise. The average price of gas per gallon is twenty cents higher in Nashville than it was this time last week.
Gas price spike could hit Tennessee harder, expert says
Tennessee saw a spike in gas prices after OPEC plus announced it's slashing oil production by two million barrels a day.
Progressive Rail Roading
Amtrak, Delaware DOT win federal grant to offer rail-worker training
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded an $11 million grant to Amtrak and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to offer a "Railroading 101" training program. The new course will help workers develop various skills so they can pursue well-paying jobs in the rail industry, Amtrak and DelDOT officials said in a press release.
thesmokies.com
What is the controversy over Tennessee license plates, In God We Trust?
The deadline is approaching: What you need to know about REAL ID in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline for Tennesseans to switch their current licenses over to the new REAL ID standard is fast approaching, and this time it seems the deadline will stick. REAL ID enforcement was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic because federal law requires applications to...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a head-crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said […]
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species
An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state's native species.
Progressive Rail Roading
Kansas DOT names Davis multimodal director
The Kansas Department of Transportation has named Cory Davis director of the Division of Multimodal Transportation and Innovation. Davis has worked at KDOT’s Transportation Planning Bureau for 11 years. He joined the bureau as an intern and was later hired as a full-time transit planner. In 2015, Davis became the manager of comprehensive transportation planning; in 2018, he was named assistant bureau chief.
Progressive Rail Roading
ASLRRA, Iowa Northern launch training center
The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) and Iowa Northern Railway Co. have launched the Short Line Training Center. The new training resource combines an online learning management system (LMS) with a mobile technical training center equipped with locomotive simulators to deliver essential regulatory, compliance and safety courses and materials to employees, ASLRRA officials said in the association's Oct. 5 newsletter.
East Tennessee fish removed from endangered species list after 47 years
KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — A fish found in East Tennessee has become the first fish species in the eastern United States to be delisted from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife due to recovery efforts, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday. The snail darter, a three-inch fish named after its primary […]
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 6, 2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 23 day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of Martha Rhea Lewis who died August 4, 2022, were issued to Mary Rhea Long by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court for Chester County, Tennessee. All persons,...
NOAA, NWS release October 2022 outlook for temperatures, precipitation; what it means for East TN
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center have released the October 2022 outlook for temperatures and precipitation on Monday, showing what could be a warmer and wetter-than-average month for much of the country. But in East Tennessee, that isn't exactly the case.
wvlt.tv
What your vote for Amendment 1 could mean this upcoming November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennesseans heading out to the polls in November will have the chance to vote on Amendment 1 which would make the Right-to-Work statute become part of the state constitution. So what does your vote yes or no mean? Lincoln Memorial University Law Associate Dean William Gill said...
In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor
MASON, Tenn. – In the small west Tennessee Town of Mason, a four-way race for mayor is growing increasingly contentious. Candidate roadside campaign signs have been slashed and stolen. An election challenge has been filed in federal court. And accusations of racism, incompetence and fraud have followed. The November election comes at an important juncture […] The post In beleaguered majority Black Town of Mason, a contentious election fight to be the next mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
dicksonpost.com
Report ranks Tennessee No. 1 for election integrity
Tennessee has the most secure elections in the country, according to The Heritage Foundation’s election integrity scorecard. “I am grateful to the Heritage Foundation for this recognition and to all those who work on Tennessee elections, on both the state and local level, for their work protecting the integrity of Tennessee ballots,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally. “The General Assembly has long understood the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election integrity. As Secretary (of State Tre) Hargett says, we are a state that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat. The General Assembly is resolved to keeping it that way.”
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments
November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
