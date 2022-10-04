Read full article on original website
ABC News
Hilary Swank announces she is going to be a mom: 'And not just of 1, but of 2'
Hillary Swank announced on "Good Morning America" that she is preparing for the biggest role of her career: mom. The two-time Academy Award winner revealed at the end of her "GMA" interview Wednesday that she and husband Philip Schneider will soon be parents. "I'm going to be a mom --...
TVGuide.com
Hillary Swank Reveals Why She Was 'Consumed' by the Inspiration for Alaska Daily
In 2015, Tom McCarthy's film Spotlight received widespread praise. The director is back with another project that has journalists at its center—though it's a TV series instead of a movie. And instead of following The Boston Globe, this show follows the reporters and editors at the fictional Alaska Daily.
tvinsider.com
New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’
Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released
“I, John Dutton, do solemnly swear…” The full trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 is here,… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Released appeared first on Outsider.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why Milburn Stone Initially ‘Hated’ James Arness, What Changed Those Feelings Into ‘Love’
Actor Milburn Stone originally hated James Arness for the first 3 years of shooting in 'Gunsmoke,' but that animosity later turned to 'love' after a fateful interaction.
Jennifer Aniston Cruises Around NYC With Jon Hamm In A Porsche Filming ‘The Morning Show’
Jennifer Aniston has a handsome new co-star on The Morning Show! The 53-year-old actress filmed scenes for season 3 of the show with Jon Hamm in New York City on Monday, September 26. Jennifer, 53, and Jon, 51, were all smiles as they drove in a silver Porsche, while surrounded by camera crew and producers of the Apple TV+ series.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
ETOnline.com
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
CMT
WATCH: Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” Returns For Season 5 With Drama-Filled Trailer
The fifth season of Paramount Network’s hit drama series “Yellowstone” is just around the corner. The Taylor Sheridan universe released a sneak peek (Sept. 29) of the upcoming episodes in a new finger-biting trailer. Following a record-breaking season and action-packed finale, fans receive a glimpse of the...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – ‘Till’ Premieres at NYFF With Danielle Deadwyler’s Undeniable Performance
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Oct. 1, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Danielle Deadwyler cements her...
KGO host talks about Bay Area radio station's abrupt signoff
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco's 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it's unclear what is next for the dial.
Everything to Know About ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Premiere Date, Cast Updates, and More
The Dutton family is back and better than ever! Yellowstone season 5 is coming, and fans can't wait to see what's next. Starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, among others, the show...
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry show New Orleans some love in the Causeway trailer
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the latest sensitive drama from A24, Causeway. Co-produced by Apple TV+, the film follows Lynsey, a former military engineer forced to move back in with her mother in New Orleans and get a job cleaning pools after suffering a brain injury. While Lynsey has the help...
epicstream.com
Charlie Hunnam Expresses Interest To Return To Sons Of Anarchy Franchise But How?
Though it has been nearly eight years since Sons of Anarchy ended, Charlie Hunnam has expressed his interest in returning to the franchise. However, how will it happen with the death of his character, Jax Teller?. The Sons of Anarchy finale saw Jax die when he decided to sacrifice himself...
TV Fanatic
Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Wants to Return as Jax Teller
Sons of Anarchy seemingly closed the book on Jax Teller with its 2014 series finale, but Charlie Hunnam is not ruling out a return to that world in some capacity. The franchise created by Kurt Sutter remains alive and kicking, thanks to Mayans M.C., which recently secured a pickup for Season 5.
SFGate
"Queen of the House" singer Jody Miller dies at age 80
BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — Jody Miller, whose “Queen of the House” won the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman, died Thursday at age 80. Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to Universal Music Group, owner of Capitol Records, which released most of her hits.
theplaylist.net
‘The Dead Don’t Hurt’: Viggo Mortensen To Direct & Star With Vicky Krieps In Upcoming Western Love Story
This year, Viggo Mortensen saved a junior football team in a cave in Ron Howard‘s “Thirteen Lives” and re-entered the new flesh with David Cronenberg in “Crimes Of The Future.” Now, for his next project, he’ll star in and direct a Western love story with a formidable co-star: “Corsage” actress Vicky Krieps.
