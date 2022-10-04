ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’

Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Collider

‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – ‘Till’ Premieres at NYFF With Danielle Deadwyler’s Undeniable Performance

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Oct. 1, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Danielle Deadwyler cements her...
TV Fanatic

Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Wants to Return as Jax Teller

Sons of Anarchy seemingly closed the book on Jax Teller with its 2014 series finale, but Charlie Hunnam is not ruling out a return to that world in some capacity. The franchise created by Kurt Sutter remains alive and kicking, thanks to Mayans M.C., which recently secured a pickup for Season 5.
SFGate

"Queen of the House" singer Jody Miller dies at age 80

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — Jody Miller, whose “Queen of the House” won the 1966 Grammy Award for best country performance by a woman, died Thursday at age 80. Miller died in her hometown of Blanchard, Oklahoma, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to Universal Music Group, owner of Capitol Records, which released most of her hits.
