Black Bear Puts Cougar In Its Place, Proves The Forest Belongs To Him
In the age old battle of “which animal would beat another animal in a fight,” give me bears all day, every day. What type of bear? Doesn’t matter, unless they’re fighting a bigger one. Now I’m a big cougar fan (the wild cats guys, calm down),...
Golf Digest
Tour pro at Spanish Open fails to get second shot beyond member’s tee after hitting drive only 50 yards
We’ve all been there. You just don’t expect a touring professional to become one of us. At least, not like this. Ashun Wu, a 37-year-old from China, made eight birdies Thursday during an opening-round 63 at the Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid. But Friday...
Golf Digest
Brooks and Bryson doing a press conference together is proof we are living in the twilight zone
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau wouldn't so much as toss each other a passing glance. In fact, the latter's mere presence would cause the former's eyes to roll in the back of his head, literally. True story. Perhaps the whole...
Golf.com
7 maintenance mistakes that golfers make too often, according to superintendents
It’s a golden rule of golf: Always leave the course in better condition than how you found it. But even those of us with good intentions often fail to carry out basic maintenance tasks correctly. In an informal (and anonymous) survey, we asked a half-dozen superintendents across the U.S....
Golf Digest
Shriners’ alternate skips breakfast, starts in tennis shoes in mad dash to make tee time, shoots best round of young season
When does a tour pro ever play golf in tennis shoes? In the case of Tano Goya, it was when he found out he was due on the first tee in two minutes. Goya, a 34-year-old from Argentina, was an alternate at the Shriners Children’s Open and prepared all week like he was going to get in the field at TPC Summerlin. He had heard that Matt Kuchar was having difficulty with his knee and knew the Las Vegas odds were good that he’d eventually get the call.
Moron Tries Hand-Feeding Bison Near Yellowstone National Park, And It Goes Exactly How You’d Expect: VIDEO
The American bison is a majestic creature. They are the largest land-dwelling mammal in North America. They might seem to be slow-moving and lethargic. But make no mistake they can pack a mean punch and represent a real danger to humans. Especially if you’re foolish enough to get too close.
Eagles Dragging Mountain Goats Off Of Cliffs Might Be The Smartest Form Of Hunting In Nature
I spend a lot of time on the internet… it’s kind of my job. I see A LOT of crazy stuff, probably too much for my own mental well-being, but these giant eagles might be the craziest things on the internet. A while back, we shared a video...
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golf Digest
‘Find the lanes:' Patrick Cantlay’s ingenious par-5 strategy, explained
Patrick Cantlay is not a swashbuckling or daring golfer, by design. Conjure up a few ways to best describe his game, and golf fans will land on words like efficient, effective, simple, consistent. And it’s what makes him one of the most fearsome players in golf today. In many...
Golf Digest
Kevin Kisner laughed off some brutal 'fan' mail following the Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner bluntly assessed his contribution to Team USA at the conclusion of its recent victory at the 2022 Presidents Cup. "I got half a point," Kisner said. "But I brought the fun." And in a follow-up quote, Kisner claimed he was the team leader in something else. "I have...
Golf Digest
When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less
“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
