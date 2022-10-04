Read full article on original website
Progressive Rail Roading
CREATE update: Several projects proceed to funding, engineering or construction stage
To date, 33 Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) program projects have been completed; 4 are under construction; 8 are in the final design phase; 7 are in the environmental review stage; and 18 are still in the early planning stages. What's changing and what is staying consistent in...
rsvplive.ie
Plumber says affordable device can ‘potentially half’ your energy bills this winter
A plumber has said that an affordable device can “potentially half” your energy bills this winter. The TikTok user @djmatrixx101 shared his advice after working on central heating systems and boilers throughout his career. He explained that by adding a thermostatic radiator valve to your radiators, you can...
CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift
Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
Progressive Rail Roading
Rail supplier news from AITX, Duos, Transdev, Harting and TTI (Oct. 7)
American Industrial Transport Inc. (AITX) has hired Texas Howard as its new president. He has 25 years of experience in scaling industrial organizations by developing and leveraging operational efficiency, corporate finance strategy and high-performance teams. Howard spent 15 years in the infrastructure sector, serving as president of ABLE Applied Technologies, and as chief financial officer of a private energy infrastructure business. Howard also has experience as a rail industry executive, including stints at Cathcart Rail and Appalachian Railcar Services Inc., which is now a Cathcart subsidiary.
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
dallasexpress.com
Harley Davidson Electric Bike Company Sells for $1.77 Billion
Harley Davidson announced it would spin off LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, in a new SPAC deal last week, creating the first “publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States.”. The $1.77 billion merger with a blank check firm increased LiveWire shares by 1.5%. Harley Davidson will continue...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
Progressive Rail Roading
ASLRRA, Iowa Northern launch training center
The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) and Iowa Northern Railway Co. have launched the Short Line Training Center. The new training resource combines an online learning management system (LMS) with a mobile technical training center equipped with locomotive simulators to deliver essential regulatory, compliance and safety courses and materials to employees, ASLRRA officials said in the association's Oct. 5 newsletter.
Progressive Rail Roading
NS names Benesch to perform final track design for CREATE project
Norfolk Southern Railway has selected Benesch to provide final track design services for a Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) project to improve infrastructure located near South Stony Island Avenue and East 95th Street in Chicago. When completed, CREATE Project EW3-Segment B will improve operational flexibility for railroads and...
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
EVs Are Too Heavy for Current Road Weight Limits, Car Haulers Say
Getty Images.Per a standard set in 1975, haulers are restricted to 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight. The industry wants that upped to 88,000 pounds.
CARS・
Progressive Rail Roading
UP, ZTR to build hybrid-electric locomotives
Union Pacific Railroad and ZTR yesterday announced a partnership to build hybrid-electric locomotives. The locomotives will be built at UP's facility in North Little Rock, Arkansas, with the first prototype expected to be delivered in late 2023 and five additional units arriving in 2024. "This pilot will help make our...
rigzone.com
USA Diesel Demand Bounces Back with a Vengeance
U.S. diesel consumption bounced back with a vengeance from its Labor Day dip and surged well above the levels of the last few years. That’s what energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros noted in a new report sent to Rigzone, outlining that the development was perhaps spurred by early online holiday shopping.
energynow.ca
TC Energy increasing Keystone oil pipeline capacity for a couple of months from November
TC Energy said on Friday it will temporarily increase capacity on its Keystone oil pipeline for a couple of months from November for testing operations on the system. “Upon completion of the test, we will reduce the flow rate back and the operating throughput will remain at the current system throughput of 622,000 barrels per day (bpd),” the company said in a statement.
NOAA releases summer recap and fall outlook
NOAA and its partners have released the latest Regional Climate Impacts and Outlooks, which recap summer conditions and provide insight into what might be expected this autumn. Summer Temperature Recap. The meteorological summer (June-August) average temperature for the Lower 48 was 73.9°F, 2.5°F above average, ranking as the third-warmest summer...
Progressive Rail Roading
Amtrak, Delaware DOT win federal grant to offer rail-worker training
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded an $11 million grant to Amtrak and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to offer a "Railroading 101" training program. The new course will help workers develop various skills so they can pursue well-paying jobs in the rail industry, Amtrak and DelDOT officials said in a press release.
constructiontechnology.media
US$2 billion China contracts for Fluor
Fluor Corporation has been awarded two reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management contracts with a contract value of more than US$2 billion. The contracts, awarded by BASF, are for the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol and infrastructure, offsites and utilities packages as part of the company’s new Verbund program in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China.
