chattanoogapulse.com
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Feathers and Teeth" October 11-15
Charise Castro Smith’s “Feathers and Teeth” will be presented Oct. 11-15 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre. The UTC Theatre Company presents this comedy-horror play written by Smith, in which 13-year-old Chris deals with her mom’s recent death, her dad’s new fiancé’s arrival, and roadkill that won’t die. The author is the co-writer of Disney’s “Encanto.”
chattanoogacw.com
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
leeclarion.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
chattanoogapulse.com
Lodge Cast Iron Celebrates Grand Opening Of Brand New South Pittsburg Museum
Lodge Cast Iron celebrates the grand opening of the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron on Saturday, Oct. 8, a curated destination for visitors to enjoy a peek behind the curtain of the rich history, culture and creation of cast iron. Located in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Lodge’s hometown since its founding...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brainerd Community Food Pantry To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With A Festival
The Brainerd Community Food Pantry invites the Chattanooga community to attend its 2nd Anniversary Festival on Sunday, October 23rd from 3PM - 5PM at Brainerd United Methodist Church, located at 4315 Brainerd Road. The event will include live entertainment, yard games, face painting, and more to celebrate the pantry’s anniversary...
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
trazeetravel.com
What to Do This Fall in Chattanooga
If you find yourself making your way to Chattanooga this fall, there are a few things you’ll need to add to your itinerary to ensure you experience this destination to its fall fullest. Get outside and see why these are the best spots to take in some fall fun.
WTVC
"It's so rough here:" A year later, Woman says Cleveland cemetery still in poor condition
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s been almost a year since we last checked in on the upkeep of the Fort Hill Cemetery in Cleveland and it appears that not much has changed. A woman, who's father is buried there, says you wouldn’t believe the type of garbage she’s found on his grave.
WDEF
Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
chattanoogapulse.com
We Try Wednesday: The Chattanooga Cookie
Pulse editor and BIG FM 106.9 morning host Gary Poole takes We Try Wednesday on the road to The Chattanooga Cookie on Cherokee Blvd to chat with owners Megan McClain and Jessica McDaniel and taste some amazing cookies. Tune in every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they...
WDEF
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
cityscopemag.com
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917
I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Grandparents support group
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catherine Becker is 62 years old. She lives in Catoosa County. Coming to our area from Knoxville. 22 years ago. She’s a wife. A cancer survivor. A mother of three adult children. And now, the adoptive mother of three grandchildren. Ages six, five and...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
dicksonpost.com
Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
chattanoogapulse.com
Between The Bridges Festival Returns To Coolidge Park, Celebrating Local Artists
Widely known for staging the popular and nationally recognized 4 Bridges Arts Festival, this year marks AVA's second year of hosting the Between The Bridges Festival in Coolidge Park, being held on Saturday, October 15 from 10am to 5pm. Chattanooga’s Association for Visual Arts, better known as AVA, has long...
chattanoogapulse.com
Girls Inc. Looking For Mentors For Their Annual UnBought and UnBossed Experience
Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is looking for a few great women to serve as mentors for its annual UnBought and UnBossed mentoring experience. Mentors will be selected by Girls Inc. of Chattanooga girls participating in the SHE: She Can, She Will program and honored at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga's annual UnBought and UnBossed Luncheon.
