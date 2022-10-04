Read full article on original website
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Allure
You can’t beat a classic pencil for faking fuller brows and True + Luscious Brow Definer Pencil’s perfectly dry, perfectly pigmented formula is as believable as it is foolproof. It comes in a range of shades that work magic on most brows. Above, from left: Allure’s Talia Gutierrez is wearing the pencil in Brunette; Kassidy Silva has it on in Taupe; and Paige Stables is in Blonde. “When filling in my brows, I prefer a natural look, which is why I gravitate towards this Brow Definer Pencil. After outlining the bottom of my brows, I’ll use the spoolie to sweep the product up and into my brows, filling in any sparse areas for a natural fill,” says Gutierrez. My own favorite technique: Short, quick strokes with this pencil easily pass for brow hairs. Focus the most color on your arches, then tails, going easiest at the inner corners. A few passes of the spoolie blends the color with your own hairs.
Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event happening on October 11 and 12. The Wild Growth hair...
Harper's Bazaar
Whether you count yourself as a superfan of Oribe's hair and body care essentials, or you're ready to refresh your product rotation for fall, the beloved beauty brand is making it simple for its most loyal customers to get their hands on top-rated products—for less. From now through October 10, Oribe is offering 20 percent off on its treasure trove of best-sellers sitewide during their limited-time Oribe Obsession Week (excluding gift sets and liter sizes).
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
I've used and loved things like the Physicians Formula Butter bronzer, Maybelline Lifter glosses, and Milani Anti-Gravity mascara on my clients.
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
goodmorningamerica.com
Ulta's gorgeous hair event is making an entrance. The all-things-hair care sale is running for three straight weeks until Oct. 22 and is offering 50% off must-have brands like CHI, Sexy Hair and more. The fun part about the sale is that new discounts and products are revealed each day...
More than a million bottles have sold since its launch If maintaining a perfect manicure is a mission you could use a little help with, we feel you. Between busy schedules and rising costs at the nail salon, it's no wonder so many people are saving time and money with DIY manicures these days, and shoppers are turning to one particular polish so frequently, it's not always easy to find it in stock. RELATED: Press-On Nails Are Having a Major Moment — and These Are the Best According to customers,...
Switching the order of your face makeup by using powder first and ending with foundation. Powder is usually the final “setting” step to seal foundation and concealer, but some on TikTok suggest that using it before foundation can keep your makeup in place for longer and give a better finish. I dusted my moisturised face in Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder, followed by a spritz of Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray (from £12). Once my face dried, I smoothed over Benefit Porefessional Lite Primer from (£12.50) and only then applied foundation (Maybelline Fit Me Matte, £5.99). The result was a surprisingly smooth finish.
CNET
Keeping your body fresh and clean should be a part of your daily routine. Showering after a workout, first thing in the morning or after a long day of work not only reinvigorates and reenergizes but also helps the biggest organ of your body stay clear of excess dirt or sweat. Showers also improve the immune system and blood circulation, relieve headaches and boost confidence.
Think of Hollywood glamour and one thing that always comes to mind is a showstopping red lip. Whether that’s on a red carpet or as the focus of a minimal make-up, a bold lip never goes out of fashion.From liquid lipsticks to bullets and balms, a red can come in many undertones and finding the right one for your skin tone is crucial. As a very general rule, if you’ve got fair skin, opt for something quite warm, like a copper, medium skin looks great with terracottas or poppy reds and darker skin tones suit auburn or ruby.Reds can seem...
Eyelash curlers are a small but mighty make-up bag essential for lifting lashes and adding a lengthening effect. The handheld beauty tool can range in size and style, with popular versions including heated eyelash curlers and ergonomically shaped frames.You’ll find the most classic types have two plates which, when pressed together by closing the handles, curl and separate lashes.Within the curler plates sit refillable pads offering a comfortable base, so the frame doesn’t stick to lashes. These are mostly made from silicone or rubber and should be cleaned between use, as well as replaced every three to six months. That’s...
Real Simple
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A high-quality mascara is the best way to enhance the look of your lashes, whether for special events or everyday use. But with so many different types of mascara on the market (like volumizing, lengthening, and waterproof formulas), it can be hard to know what to look for.
When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
Whether you’re off on holiday, planning a staycation or simply kicking back at home, it’s easy to feign the look of sun-kissed skin thanks to a range of innovative false tan formulas hitting the market.One of the more controversial beauty products, some of us steer clear of fake tanning through fear of looking like an Oompa Loompa, smelling like a biscuit or staining our bed sheets.But fake tan formulas have moved on from the days of streakiness and startling shades. Traditional mousses are still a firm favourite, but brands are finding new ways to get us glowing, from tanning waters...
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Red is hands-down my favorite color of all time—so much so that my two-seater sports car is red with a black top, and even one of my two leather sofas is red too. So naturally, I was over-the-moon happy to discover the SMEG Automatic Coffee and Espresso Machine in candy apple red. Sure, there are plenty of red coffee makers and espresso makers on the market, but I never found them impressive enough to compare with my collection of brushed stainless steel coffee appliances.I...
