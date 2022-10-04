Read full article on original website
This Workout Builds a More Harmonized Body, Powerful Heart, and Strong Muscles In Just 10 Minutes
How many muscles is your workout activating? If you don’t need to bust out a second hand for counting, it's got nothing on this core, back, and arms workout led by Session trainer Kat Atienza. That’s because these 10 minutes are chock full of moves that are actually more like combos of moves—AKA “compound movements”—so you’re challenging multiple muscle groups in the space of one rep.
Medical News Today
Why do athletes have low resting heart rates?
People who exercise a lot, particularly endurance athletes, tend to have lower resting heart rates (RHRs) than others. This happens because aerobic exercise strengthens the heart, allowing it to pump blood more efficiently. RHR is the measure of how many times a person’s heart beats per minute when they are...
YOGA・
Golf.com
7 maintenance mistakes that golfers make too often, according to superintendents
It’s a golden rule of golf: Always leave the course in better condition than how you found it. But even those of us with good intentions often fail to carry out basic maintenance tasks correctly. In an informal (and anonymous) survey, we asked a half-dozen superintendents across the U.S....
CNET
Count Your Macros to Lose Weight, Build Muscle and Increase Energy
This story is part of Health by the Numbers, CNET's deep dive into how we quantify health. Tracking what you eat each day can be helpful for many who are trying to lose weight or reach certain nutrition goals. Trying to track every single calorie might not be your best bet, though. Instead, consider tracking your macronutrients -- the nutrient groups that your body needs in large amounts each day, including fats, carbohydrates and protein.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain
When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
3 High-Fiber Foods That Practically Guarantee A Flat Belly–They Boost Your Metabolism!
When it comes to a healthy diet that can promote weight loss and boost metabolism, ensuring you’re eating enough fiber is essential. Not only does this important nutrient promote digestive health, keep you satiated for longer, and keep your heart healthy, but it can also help increase your metabolic rate. According to Levelshealth, “fiber promotes the production of short-chain fatty acids by the microbiome, which can improve metabolic health.” The USDA recommends a daily intake of 21-25 grams of fiber for women, but it’s always better to get a little more in whenever possible—especially if you’re trying to slim down.
aarp.org
Belly Fat Blast 2 Workout With Denise Austin
This 10-minute cardio workout guided by AARP fitness expert Denise Austin will burn calories, focus on the core muscles and tone abdominals.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat
It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
Golf Digest
Brooks and Bryson doing a press conference together is proof we are living in the twilight zone
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau wouldn't so much as toss each other a passing glance. In fact, the latter's mere presence would cause the former's eyes to roll in the back of his head, literally. True story. Perhaps the whole...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
Golf Digest
When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less
“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
Should you exercise before you sleep?
Exercise can help relieve stress and anxiety, but should you exercise before you sleep?
healthcareguys.com
Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat
Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
Is protein good for weight loss?
While weight loss isn't always the goal when it comes to leading a balanced lifestyle, making a few changes to your diet can be a helpful way to lose weight healthily. But instead of following a fad diet, why not follow the science? In which case, could simply eating more protein be good for weight loss?
News-Medical.net
Research shows several advantages of bariatric surgery
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
Golf Digest
Shriners’ alternate skips breakfast, starts in tennis shoes in mad dash to make tee time, shoots best round of young season
When does a tour pro ever play golf in tennis shoes? In the case of Tano Goya, it was when he found out he was due on the first tee in two minutes. Goya, a 34-year-old from Argentina, was an alternate at the Shriners Children’s Open and prepared all week like he was going to get in the field at TPC Summerlin. He had heard that Matt Kuchar was having difficulty with his knee and knew the Las Vegas odds were good that he’d eventually get the call.
How long does it take to lose weight?
How long does it take to lose weight? In the age of instant gratification and dubious marketing claims, it may be difficult to have realistic expectations. Not to mention that when you feel uncomfortable in your own skin, and your health seems to be getting worse, you may be tempted to set yourself an ambitious weight loss goal.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Losing Weight But Blood Sugar Still High: Diabetes Questions and Answers
Q: I’ve lost a lot of weight recently by following a careful diet. At first, my blood sugars came down nicely. But now, even with more weight loss, my blood sugars won’t budge. Do you have any ideas? I have type 2 diabetes. To get cutting-edge diabetes news,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eight Ways to Lose Belly Fat
Many people find that, as they get older, their midsection expands in size. This extra weight is often called a “spare tire” or a “muffin top,” and it can be frustrating to deal with, especially if you find that your waistband increasingly becomes tighter over time. Even if you’re not overly concerned about how the extra weight looks, it’s important to know that a larger waistline is linked with a higher risk of health issues, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, some types of cancer, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Plus, you may be more likely to have sleep apnea and joint pain, thanks to the excess weight.
