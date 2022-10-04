Read full article on original website
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Startup
Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The rap star and entrepreneur’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsCiara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food InitiativeDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company’s former CEO...
stpetecatalyst.com
Notetaking app startup lands $1.4M local investment
Twos, a startup that has developed a notetaking app and sharing platform, has raised a $1.4 million pre-seed investment round led by TampaBay.Ventures. Twos incorporates a calendar, planner, task manager and journal into one place where it can become organized. Twos currently has over 12,000 total users, 5,000 of which were active in the last 30 days.
Carbon6 Raises $66M, Acquires 16 Companies to Simplify Success for Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon6 (Carbon6 Technologies, Inc.), a leading software suite for the Amazon marketplace that simplifies operational success for online entrepreneurs, has raised a $66M financing round, including a mixture of equity and venture debt. Carbon6’s Series A equity financing round was led by global multi-stage technology venture capital firm White Star Capital, with participation from Kale Investment Fund, Benevolent Capital and MidCap Financial. MidCap Financial, which is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement, also provided Carbon6’s venture debt financing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005302/en/ Founding Team of Carbon6: Kazi Ahmed, Justin Cobb, Naseem Saloojee (Photo: Business Wire)
geekwire.com
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
geekwire.com
‘Inventions We Love’ highlights innovations across retail, parenting, health and beverage technology
“Inventions We Love” returned to the GeekWire Summit stage on Thursday in Seattle, where entrepreneurs and innovators showed off devices and services across a variety of disciplines. Leaders of four Seattle startups demonstrated inventions impacting the retail and grocery space; parenting and kids; healthcare; and the food and beverage...
Cool Cats NFT to Expand Web3 Gaming Offerings with Strategic Investment from Animoca Brands
Cool Cats has received an undisclosed amount of strategic investment from blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands. The exciting partnership will see Cool Cats expanding its Web3 gaming offerings by tapping into Animoca’s deep gaming expertise. About Cool Cats’ partnership with Animoca Brands. Cool Cats Group LLC, the company...
Nickelytics, Serve Robotics, and The Ad Council Partner on Innovative Smokey Bear Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Nickelytics, a venture-backed B2B adtech startup that allows brands to execute hyperlocal out-of-home advertising campaigns, today announced the launch of one of the first major OOH ad campaigns to be placed on robots. The mobility company partnered with Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous delivery company, and the Ad Council to introduce one of the longest running public service campaigns in history to an innovative new format: delivery robots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005368/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Miko Robotics acquires majority stake in AI chess startup, Square Off
This morning, it takes the next step in the startup lifecycle, as Bay Area-based kids robotics firm Miko announces that it has acquired a majority stake of 70% of the firm. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Miko on this journey to revolutionize edutainment for kids,” Square Off’s co-founder and CEO, Bhavya Gohil, says in a short press release tied to the news.
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
For Restaurant Robots to Succeed, Remy Robotics Believes They Need to Be at The Center of The Kitchen
Ask Yegor Traiman about whether robots or humans are better at making food, and he’ll side with his fellow carbon-based lifeforms. “What might be super easy for humans is very difficult for robots,” Traiman told The Spoon. But this doesn’t mean the CEO of food robotics startup Remy...
How Aetrex Aims to Revolutionize Online Fitting and Footwear Development with Global 3D Foot Data
Until recently, the shoe development process has remained largely unchanged. But with the rise of 3D foot scanning technology and access to global 3D data, a better, streamlined, scientific process has arrived, claims footwear and scanning technology company Aetrex. And it’s bound to change the future of footwear selling and footwear development forever. To better understand how 3D foot data can enhance shoe development, let’s first look at why 3D data is so important and how it helps customers find the best fit. “Our feet are 3-dimensional and so are our shoes. So how can we possibly get the right fit,...
consumergoods.com
Del Monte Invests In Blockchain Startup To Support Traceability and Tracking
Del Monte Produce has invested in blockchain startup technology with a view to improving food safety, tracking, and traceability across their products and services. The fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables company invested a 39 percent stake in Jordanian and UK-based startup, Decapolis. Using QR codes and blockchain technology, Decapolis' solution aims to provide insight into every stage of production, from planting to purchase.
CNBC
United's New Flight Path: Green Startups
United Airlines' in-house venture arm has earmarked over a billion dollars to directly invest in green-tech that advances the carrier's decarbonization efforts. One of UAL's most promising bets is in Swedish startup Heart Aerospace, which is building the first fleet of regional airplanes running on batteries and electric motors instead of traditional jet fuel. Commercial operations focused on shorter routes begin in 2026.
Role of Cutting-Edge Technology in Transformation of the Parking Industry
The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
Motional, Uber Collaborate Over Autonomous Ride-Hailing Delivery
Motional, a global driverless technology company, and Uber Technologies Inc UBER forged a commercial agreement to offer fully driverless rides using Motional's new all-electric IONIQ 5-based robotaxis. Motional is an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd HYMLF and Aptiv Plc APTV. The 10-year, multimarket agreement creates the...
marktechpost.com
Researchers at MIT Startup ‘DataCebo,’ Introduce Synthetic Data Metrics: An Open-Source Python Library That Evaluates Synthetic Data By Comparing It To The Real Data That You’re Trying To Mimic
Synthetic Data (SD) Metrics is a new tool developed by DataCebo, a startup born out of MIT’s Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) in 2020. This open-source Python module was created with the goal of assisting businesses in assessing model-neutral tabular data by comparing artificially generated data sets to actual data sets. The application includes a wide range of indicators for efficiency, statistics, and data privacy. Additionally, it has reports that one may use to compile data and communicate with their team. As the SDMetrics library is model-agnostic, it may be used with any synthetic data, regardless of how it was produced.
thecoinrise.com
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
