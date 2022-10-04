Jamie Collins has a new number for fourth stint with Pats

Sports Final: Burton & Fauria on Zappe's Day, Patriots' D vs. Packers 05:28

FOXBORO -- Patriots fans are pretty familiar with Jamie Collins, who is back in New England for the fourth time of his career. But fans will have to get used to a new number on the linebacker's jersey.

Collins is switching to No. 99, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss, which will be the third different number to grace his New England uniform. It's the fifth new number for Collins throughout his nine-year NFL career.

Collins wore No. 91 his first four-plus seasons in New England, after the team drafted him in the second round in 2013. He switched to No. 51 when the Pats traded him to the Cleveland Browns in 2016, and went with No. 58 when he landed back in New England in 2019.

Collins kept No. 58 for his first year in Detroit in 2020, but switched to No. 8 last season. He only played two games with the Lions in 2021 and returned to the Patriots, going back to No. 58.

Now he's got some fresh new digits for his fourth stint with the Patriots. The 32-year-old was signed to the New England practice squad on Monday, as the Patriots look to boost their linebacking corps four games into the 2022 season.