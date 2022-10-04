Read full article on original website
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
Marvel's newly released 'Wakanda Forever' trailer reveals the next Black Panther
Set to release on the big screens on November 11, 2022, the movie has been awaited by MCU fans with great anticipation. With exceptional visuals and memorable soundtracks, the trailer has taken the internet by storm with theories and speculations. The question of who the new Black Panther is has been riding the internet for months now, and we finally might have an answer.
Upcoming MCU Disney Plus special is full of gore, says director
If there’s one thing Marvel fans can be sure about, it’s that they’re going to be drowning in content for at least another three years. Back in July, Marvel Studios announced their upcoming release slate which, for now, ends with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025. Given the immense popularity of the MCU though, I imagine someone is already drawing up plans for Phase Seven.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies ever
If you’ve always thought that Marvel’s MCU movies fly by no matter how long they are, then you’ll be happy about the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel has a November 11th release date, meaning ticket preorders will start soon as theaters prepare for the big event. And that’s how we know that Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies to date.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Marvel Reveals Why Recasting Chadwick Boseman in the "Black Panther" Sequel Wasn't an Option
Chadwick Boseman originated the role of "Black Panther"'s T'Challa in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," before going on to star in his own stand-alone film in 2018, and a couple of Avengers movies after that. His run as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero was tragically cut short, however, when he died in 2020 from colon cancer. So, when the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres later this year, the absence of its original star will no doubt be felt by fans worldwide. Now, Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige is opening up about why the creators behind the "Back Panther" franchise decided against recasting Boseman's role.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer appears to confirm Letitia Wright's Shuri is the new Black Panther
Marvel's new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer shows new characters, Namor and Ironheart, in action and a new Black Panther.
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Chris Evans had a fiery reaction to the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has put the spotlight on Wakanda’s grieving but powerful people, and in response, Chris Evans has shared his feelings about the upcoming blockbuster using a single emoji. Evans, an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, passed the baton ⏤ er,...
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Eiza González Denies Being Cast As Elektra In Disney+ Marvel Series
Eiza González is addressing reports that she has been cast as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel series being developed for Disney+. The Mexican star also pointed out that she had been receiving hate from fans that seemingly didn’t want her in the role. “I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One, I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this, and two, I feel like it saves people energy,” she tweeted. “No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already [an] ongoing series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur...
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
The next Sony Marvel movie that’s destined to suck finds itself a director
The Venom movies have their fans and Morbius has taken on a whole other life as a living meme, but it’s tough to argue that Sony‘s Spider-Man-less Marvel-adjacent franchise has really been a success. And yet the studio seems determined to keep pumping away at it, with even Morbius‘ infamy only encouraging them to produce multiple more (see Kraven and Madame Web). And the latest, and perhaps the least-enticing of the bunch, has now finally found itself a director.
