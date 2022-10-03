Law Student and PILS Fellow Morgan Kaplan Describes the “Steps” Required of a Pro Se “Movant” in Family Court in Milwaukee County

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the National Sports Law Institute's Sports Law Alumni Association invites all students to meet several alums from the Sports Law Program. Curious about how participation in the Sports Law Program might impact your future, even if you decide not to enter the sports industry? This panel will feature alums who do not by job title work in sports, but who were highly involved in the Sports Law Program as law students and remain involved as alums. Each will discuss how participation in the Program prepared them for their legal careers, and why they continue to support the Program, and its students. Panelists will include.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO