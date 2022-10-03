Law Student and PILS Fellow Morgan Kaplan Describes the “Steps” Required of a Pro Se “Movant” in Family Court in Milwaukee County

Read full article on original website
marquette.edu
Sports Law Speaker Series: Sports Law Program Alums in Practice
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the National Sports Law Institute's Sports Law Alumni Association invites all students to meet several alums from the Sports Law Program. Curious about how participation in the Sports Law Program might impact your future, even if you decide not to enter the sports industry? This panel will feature alums who do not by job title work in sports, but who were highly involved in the Sports Law Program as law students and remain involved as alums. Each will discuss how participation in the Program prepared them for their legal careers, and why they continue to support the Program, and its students. Panelists will include.
marquette.edu
Meet your new neighbors: Faculty in Residence Dean Heidi Bostic and Dr. Stephen Pluháček
Seeing faculty members living alongside students on campus has not been the norm at Marquette, but for two professors, it was a natural next step toward developing deeper relationships with the Marquette University community. Dr. Heidi Bostic, dean of the Helen Way Klingler College of Arts and Sciences and College...
