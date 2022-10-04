Read full article on original website
'New JERSEY Devils hockey': How the original voice of Larry Hirsch put franchise on NHL map
New Jersey Devils fans of a certain age may not remember the name Larry Hirsch, or even identify him from a file photo, but they surely will recall the voice. This NHL season will mark the 40th year since Hirsch’s calls commanded the full attention of tri-state Devils fans tuned to WVNJ (he was later heard on WMCA) radio during the earliest days of a franchise which would evolve into a perennial winner.
lastwordonsports.com
New York Islanders Sign Key Forward to Extension
The New York Islanders signed center Mathew Barzal to an 8-year contract extension worth $73.2 million. This contract carries him through the 2030-31 season. The Islanders drafted Barzal as the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. Over his six-year career, he has put up 91 goals and 220 assists for 311 points over 362 games. He’s played all six seasons with the Isles.
lastwordonsports.com
Why The New Jersey Devils Should Avoid Trading For Jakob Chychrun
The Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes are heating up. Rumours of where he could end upkeep piling up by the day and new teams emerge with each passing second. One team that has emerged is the New Jersey Devils. While having one of the best prospect pools in the league, it is a move that Tom Fitzgerald could pull off.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs
Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs.
Detroit Red Wings: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Detroit Red Wings underwent an offseason of change this summer. And that change was welcomed news for frustrated fans waiting to see some sort of progress in this rebuild. The Wings began their offseason by announcing the departure of head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill, a Detroit native, spent seven years behind the bench in Hockeytown with only one playoff appearance to show for it.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Player Development Of First-Round Picks: Part 23
NHL player development seems to always result in more questions than answers. How likely is it for a top pick to pan out? What makes a player a “steal”? Last Word On Hockey will be starting a new series on how to properly develop prospects from all different spots throughout the draft. This week’s piece involves draft picks in the back half of the first round and how they were used early in their careers.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Sandin, Liljegren, Robertson & Steeves
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s return to game action this weekend. Second, I’ll look at two injured roster members who have only yesterday begun to skate – those are John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren. Third, I’ll...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Senators to begin 2022 season
BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 11-12-3...
lastwordonsports.com
MnM Hockey Podcast: 2022 Atlantic Division Preview
Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Hockey Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week, Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some NHL news, analysis, and discussion.
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Sign Young Prospect
The Montreal Canadiens have signed centre Owen Beck to a three year entry level deal with the club, after an extremely impressive 2023 training camp. The Montreal Canadiens have inked another prospect, signing centre Owen Beck to a three year entry level contract. The 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has had a very impressive rookie camp so far, stealing the spotlight away from the 1st overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Tampa Bay Lightning
Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews is back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Tampa Bay Lightning.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 St. Louis Blues
Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 St. Louis Blues.
lastwordonsports.com
Dallas Stars Top Forward Signs New Contract With Team
The Dallas Stars re-signed free agent forward Jason Robertson, to a 4-year contract worth $ 31million, or $7.75 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2025-2026 season. Jason Robertson re-signs after a full offseason of questions. Jason Robertson Re-Signs with the Dallas Stars. Over his two-year NHL career,...
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a win out against the Detroit Red Wings in their preseason tune-up.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Pittsburgh Penguins Thinking of Moving Defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of a shuffle in order to try and stay in contention, before having to tear it all down. And they may be looking to make a move on defence, after acquiring Jeff Petry in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens not too long ago.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Ottawa Senators Looking to Extend Newly-Acquired Star
With the puck dropping on the regular season next week, teams are in a frenzy to solidify extensions with their top players. Leaving a player extension to the last minute is risky, as it gives the player a lot of leverage as well as adds the risk of an offer sheet. The Ottawa Senators appear to be all in for this season, making big moves, the biggest of which acquiring Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks. The Senators are now looking to give DeBrincat an extension.
FOX Sports
Capitals host the Bruins to open 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -141, Bruins +120; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener. Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 20-16-8 at home a season ago. The Capitals committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.
FOX Sports
Islanders host the Panthers to begin 2022 season
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders open the season at home against the Florida Panthers. New York went 37-35-10 overall and 20-16-5 in home games last season. The Islanders averaged 2.8 goals on 28.9 shots per game last season. Florida had a 58-18-6 record overall and a 26-14-6 record in...
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Sign Controversial Draft Pick
The Montreal Canadiens announced this morning that 2021 first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux has signed an entry-level contract. Mailloux was drafted 31st overall in the 2021 draft after Montreal’s Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Finals. Mailloux was a controversial pick at the 2021 draft due to legal issues in Sweden after having non-consensually filmed a sexual act.
