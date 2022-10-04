ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GAMINGbible

Jack Black's Bowser has completely won over the internet

Oh god, it’s here. The trailer for Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie has certainly taken the internet by storm. The cast features Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser but it’s Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario that’s set the internet alight.
GAMINGbible

Keanu Reeves wants to play an iconic Marvel character

Everyone loves Keanu Reeves. The breathtaking Canadian actor, known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick series, is more than just an iconic figure on screen - he’s all in all just a really nice guy. He and Brendan Fraser probably stand as two of the most-liked movie stars out there right now - there’s a reason why people are so excited for John Wick: Chapter 4 (beyond, y’know, the fact that it’s a new John Wick movie).
GAMINGbible

Chris Pratt's Mario voice is being compared to Linda from Bob's Burgers

Last night video game legend Shigeru Miyamoto proudly unveiled the first trailer for Nintendo and Illumination's Super Mario Bros. Movie. And you know what? It looks ace. The animation is gorgeous, for one thing. Illumination has stayed true to Mario's inimitable style, adding a level of detail that we've never seen before in the Mushroom Kingdom. It's almost enough to make me wish Sony would buy Nintendo just so we can see a Mario game on PlayStation 5. Almost.
GAMINGbible

Call Of Duty: Warzone players livid at cheating 'plague' since latest update

Call Of Duty: Warzone cheaters have descended like a "plague" of locusts onto the game, following the Season 5 Reloaded drop, and players are livid. It's an unfortunate truth that wherever there is a test of skill of any sort, there will be those looking to get a leg up. I reckon I'd struggle to find someone who hasn't cheated in a game - everyone has muscle memory for the word "motherlode" - but when it comes to popular titles with a strong competitive scene, it's disappointing to realise you've lost to someone who is using software to see you through walls and such like. It just isn't fair.
GAMINGbible

Far Cry 6 Game Of The Year Edition is stupidly expensive

Far Cry 6 didn’t exactly get the awards reception it was perhaps hoping for. No doubt, Ubisoft were counting on the title making The Game Awards’ Game Of The Year contention list, but that select group was made up of It Takes Two, Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village. No Far Cry 6 to be seen.
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ Reaches $47 Million After Winning Fifth Weekend

Comedy action film “Confidential Assignment 2: International” claimed its fifth successive weekend victory at the South Korean box office as only U.S. horror film “Smile” was able to break into the top five.The CJ Entertainment-distributed “Confidential Assignment 2” managed $1.64 million over the Friday to Sunday period, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). That represented a 27% share of the market. “Confidential Assignment 2” recorded a 27% weekend on weekend decline. That pushed its cumulative total to $47 million, earned form $6.52 million ticket sales since release on Set. 7, 2022. “Life is...
GAMINGbible

GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 user discovers game-changing YouTube function

Ah, new gen gaming. Full of juicy frame rates, the highest of definitions, and so many visible pores on characters. So, so many pores. Regardless of whether you’re on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, both consoles offer what’s supposed to be the very best gaming experience possible (although perhaps PC gamers would beg to differ), and with that comes some super snazzy features.
GAMINGbible

Tunic on Nintendo Switch is the perfect gateway to this perplexing world

As I loaded up Tunic, I had high expectations. After all, GAMINGbible’s very own Ewan rated the title a very respectable nine noting that, “Tunic is a lovingly made tribute to classic adventure games that still manages to offer its own clever twists on the well-established formula to create an inspired meta-game of interconnected puzzles hiding one larger conundrum.” In fact, Tunic made it onto our mid-year best games list and if this Nintendo Switch port is anything to go by, it’ll be making our year-end list too.
GAMINGbible

Legacy Of Kain remake finally on the horizon

Legacy of Kain likers, this is your moment. Crystal Dynamics is testing the waters of a possible remake or revival with a survey sent out to fans over the weekend - which you can fill out for yourself here. Rumours of a Soul Reaver remake swirled in the summer of...
GAMINGbible

Christian Bale hits out at 'monotonous' MCU green screen acting

Christian Bale, who played Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder, criticised the use of green-screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying that the days on set blended together into a nondescript period of time. Previously, Bale had said he lamented the loss of some of the "R-rated"...
GAMINGbible

‘Beacon Pines’ Review: The Cutest Spooky Mystery Game You’ll Ever Play

Find Beacon Pines on the Microsoft Store and the listing will suggest that this is a game suitable for ‘Family & Kids’. But remember, reader, that appearances can be deceptive - and they very much are in the case of this enthralling mystery from Texan studio Hiding Spot and celebrated publishers Fellow Traveller (Paradise Killer, No Longer Home, Genesis Noir).
GAMINGbible

GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion

Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
GAMINGbible

The Witcher 4 has a release window - get ready for a wait

It’s certainly been a major week for fans of The Witcher. CD Projekt Red surprised us all by unveiling their upcoming slate and can I just say, no one was more surprised than games journalists like myself who were unexpectedly thrust into speed-typing overdrive. I survived. Thank you for asking.
GAMINGbible

