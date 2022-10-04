ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Done With Shame’: Constance Wu Speaks Out About Alleged Harassment

The leading lady in a hit sitcom and a record-breaking summer blockbuster, Constance Wu appeared to have it all in 2019. So people were shocked when the actress was publically upset when her show Fresh Off The Boat was renewed for a sixth and final season— leading to a flurry of hate on social media. On Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, Wu told hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that her response to the show’s renewal was driven by alleged sexual harassment from a Fresh Off The Boat producer— an emotionally turbulent time that drove her...
TMZ.com

Pete Davidson May Have Removed Kim Kardashian 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' Tattoo

Pete Davidson is seemingly erasing his past with Kim Kardashian -- sporting a bandage where he used to have a "My Girl is a Lawyer" tattoo. Pete was spotted Wednesday on the set of his upcoming comedy series "Bupkis" in NYC, and he had a bandage peaking through his shirt. Remember, PD got that infamous tat for his ex-boo while they were dating.
TMZ.com

Rick Ross Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Boss' Brand

Rick Ross says his "Boss" brand is being copied, threatening to sue the woman behind an upcoming kid's event unless she changes the name to something that doesn't give off that Maybach Music glow. Rozay's team sent out a warning shot to Tiffany McIntosh of "I’m the Biggest Boss Conference"...
