TMZ.com
'Try Guys' Continuing as Trio After Ned Fulmer Firing for Office Affair
The "Try Guys" are pushing forward as a party of 3 after firing Ned Fulmer for having an affair with one of their producers ... who we've learned isn't suffering the same fate as Ned. Sources close tell TMZ ... Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang are rock...
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight
Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1.
The View fans concerned as host Joy Behar is ‘missing’ from show after long mysterious absence last season
THE View fans have become concerned for host Joy Behar after noticing she was missing from the talk show on Monday. The daytime program has only just begun the second week of its new season. As soon as The View began its live broadcast on Monday, fans at home immediately...
Actors In New Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Movie Talk Knowing There Was Gonna Be Backlash
The Heard/Depp trial has already been made into a movie titled Hot Take.
‘I’m Done With Shame’: Constance Wu Speaks Out About Alleged Harassment
The leading lady in a hit sitcom and a record-breaking summer blockbuster, Constance Wu appeared to have it all in 2019. So people were shocked when the actress was publically upset when her show Fresh Off The Boat was renewed for a sixth and final season— leading to a flurry of hate on social media. On Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, Wu told hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that her response to the show’s renewal was driven by alleged sexual harassment from a Fresh Off The Boat producer— an emotionally turbulent time that drove her...
TMZ.com
Pete Davidson May Have Removed Kim Kardashian 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' Tattoo
Pete Davidson is seemingly erasing his past with Kim Kardashian -- sporting a bandage where he used to have a "My Girl is a Lawyer" tattoo. Pete was spotted Wednesday on the set of his upcoming comedy series "Bupkis" in NYC, and he had a bandage peaking through his shirt. Remember, PD got that infamous tat for his ex-boo while they were dating.
TMZ.com
Saint Jhn's Manager Biggs Burke Slams L.A. Reid, HitCo For Allegedly Lying About Deal
Grammy Award-winning rapper Saint Jhn and his manager Kareem "Biggs" Burke are accusing HitCo founders L.A. Reid and Charles Goldstuck of shady business practices after they say they were misled about the sale of their catalog!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Biggs ... who is fuming in the aftermath of...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Threatens Lawsuit Over 'Boss' Brand
Rick Ross says his "Boss" brand is being copied, threatening to sue the woman behind an upcoming kid's event unless she changes the name to something that doesn't give off that Maybach Music glow. Rozay's team sent out a warning shot to Tiffany McIntosh of "I’m the Biggest Boss Conference"...
EW.com
Jada Pinkett Smith writing book covering 'complicated marriage to Will Smith'
Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to put the story of her "complicated marriage to Will Smith" to paper. The 51-year-old actress and Red Table Talk host will publish a currently untitled memoir in 2023, which is set to cover her "lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey," per the Associated Press.
