The leading lady in a hit sitcom and a record-breaking summer blockbuster, Constance Wu appeared to have it all in 2019. So people were shocked when the actress was publically upset when her show Fresh Off The Boat was renewed for a sixth and final season— leading to a flurry of hate on social media. On Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk, Wu told hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that her response to the show’s renewal was driven by alleged sexual harassment from a Fresh Off The Boat producer— an emotionally turbulent time that drove her...

