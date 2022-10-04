Read full article on original website
Stimulus Update: Despite Recession Fears, Unemployment Claims Keep Dropping
While economic conditions could worsen, right now, things aren't looking bad at all. Weekly jobless claims have fallen for five weeks in a row. That should ease consumers' minds about a recession -- but it also spells bad news for stimulus aid. There's a reason so many financial experts have...
US job openings sink as economy slows, cost to borrow rises
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July as businesses grow less desperate for workers, a trend that could cool chronically high inflation. That is good news for the Federal Reserve in its efforts to bring down high prices without...
kitco.com
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
86 percent of CEOS expect recession in next 12 months: survey￼
(The Hill) — Eighty-six percent of global CEOs expect a recession to hit in the next year, although most believe it will be mild and short, according to a new KPMG survey. The poll found that 14 percent of CEOs viewed a recession as a pressing concern, up from 9 percent earlier this year. Pandemic fatigue, which was cited by 15 percent of respondents, topped the list.
kitco.com
Gold price weighs U.S. private payrolls number ahead of Friday's employment report
(Kitco News) Gold edged down after private-payrolls processor ADP reported a slightly better-than-expected increase in jobs in September. Private payrolls rose by 208,000 last month, ADP said on Wednesday. Market consensus calls were expecting an advance of 200,000. August’s data was upwardly revised to an increase of 185,000 jobs.
Home prices across the US are posting biggest monthly declines since 2009: Median price falls twice in two months as market loses steam with skyrocketing mortgage rates - driving affordability to its LOWEST level since the 1980s
Home prices continue to drop throughout the US as median home prices continued its two-month decline, reaching numbers not seen since 2009. Median home prices fell 0.98 percent in August following a 1.05 percent drop in July, according to Black Knight Inc. These are the largest monthly declines since January 2009.
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but the labor market remains strong even in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week's number was revised down by 3,000 to 190,000.
Mortgage rates hit their highest levels since the peak of the 2000s housing bubble as the Fed's war on inflation escalates
The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.75% last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. That's the highest since 2006, when the housing market bubble was at its peak before crashing one year later. Rates have more than doubled in the past year as the Fed raises interest...
wealthinsidermag.com
Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting Data Shows Future CPI Increases, US Gross National Debt Hits $31 Trillion
A recently published forecast stemming from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Inflation Nowcasting data indicates upcoming U.S. consumer price index (CPI) metrics will likely be elevated. The newly predicted CPI levels were recorded the same day America’s gross national debt surpassed $31 trillion on October 4, as the country’s growing debt continues to rise rapidly.
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 74% are becoming more concerned about inflation
(The Center Square) – Nearly three out of four Americans are becoming more concerned about rising prices, according to a new poll. BMO Financial Group released survey data on the economy and inflation that showed that 74% of Americans say they are becoming increasingly worried about rising costs due to inflation.
marketplace.org
There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are working.
If the Federal Reserve is going to get inflation under control, which is, of course, what it’s trying to do by raising interest rates, the job market is going to have to cool down. That’s not just a guess, that’s a paraphrasing of Jay Powell. And according to Tuesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that seems to be happening.
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims rise after weeks of declines
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 29,000 to 219,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, bucking the recent trend of general declines. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign the economy and job market might be starting to slow in reaction to...
Private Sector Employment Jumps By 208,000 In September, Topping Expectations: What Investors Need To Know
Job growth in the private sector rose in September in a sign of strength in the U.S. labor market. What Happened: Private sector employment increased by 208,000 jobs in September, according to a new ADP National Employment Report. The number was up from a revised 185,000 in August and also came in above average economist estimates of 200,000.
Goldman hikes third-quarter GDP growth estimate to 1.9%
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs boosted its third-quarter GDP growth estimate by a full percentage point, to 1.9% from 0.9%, on Wednesday after a series of economic indicators exceeded expectations.
thecentersquare.com
Americans see 'most severe' pay cut in 25 years due to inflation
(The Center Square) – Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades in large part due to inflation, new data shows. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, one of several regional Fed banks around the country, released new wage and price data, and it isn’t good news for Americans.
On The Money — Mortgage rates at highest level since 2006
Mortgage rates are climbing and Americans aren’t buying. We’ll also look at OPEC’s decision to cut oil production, as well as the possible reasons behind this week’s stock market rebound. But first, check out President Biden’s most recent hot mic moment. Welcome to On The...
US companies added 208,000 jobs in September, beating expectations: ADP
Private companies onboarded 208,000 new workers in September despite growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will trigger a recession with its war on inflation.
Fast Company
CEOs now make 399 times more than the average worker
Setting an all-time record, chief executives in the U.S. earned 399 times more than the typical worker in 2021. CEO compensation spiked last year by an average of 11.1% over 2020. A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a left-leaning think tank, found CEO pay was “exorbitant,” continuing a...
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Kai Drekmeier & Yolanda Watson-Spiva Opinion: Declining College Enrollment Should be a Wake-Up Call to Reformers
The United States continues to see a dramatic decline in the number of students attending college, with 1 million fewer students now enrolled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Americans’ perception of higher education has also changed considerably. The share of U.S. adults who believe colleges and universities...
