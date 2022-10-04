ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

kitco.com

Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
KRON4 News

86 percent of CEOS expect recession in next 12 months: survey￼

(The Hill) — Eighty-six percent of global CEOs expect a recession to hit in the next year, although most believe it will be mild and short, according to a new KPMG survey. The poll found that 14 percent of CEOs viewed a recession as a pressing concern, up from 9 percent earlier this year. Pandemic fatigue, which was cited by 15 percent of respondents, topped the list.
kitco.com

Gold price weighs U.S. private payrolls number ahead of Friday's employment report

(Kitco News) Gold edged down after private-payrolls processor ADP reported a slightly better-than-expected increase in jobs in September. Private payrolls rose by 208,000 last month, ADP said on Wednesday. Market consensus calls were expecting an advance of 200,000. August’s data was upwardly revised to an increase of 185,000 jobs.
Daily Mail

Home prices across the US are posting biggest monthly declines since 2009: Median price falls twice in two months as market loses steam with skyrocketing mortgage rates - driving affordability to its LOWEST level since the 1980s

Home prices continue to drop throughout the US as median home prices continued its two-month decline, reaching numbers not seen since 2009. Median home prices fell 0.98 percent in August following a 1.05 percent drop in July, according to Black Knight Inc. These are the largest monthly declines since January 2009.
The Independent

More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, but the labor market remains strong even in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 1 rose by 29,000 to 219,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week's number was revised down by 3,000 to 190,000.
wealthinsidermag.com

Fed’s Inflation Nowcasting Data Shows Future CPI Increases, US Gross National Debt Hits $31 Trillion

A recently published forecast stemming from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Inflation Nowcasting data indicates upcoming U.S. consumer price index (CPI) metrics will likely be elevated. The newly predicted CPI levels were recorded the same day America’s gross national debt surpassed $31 trillion on October 4, as the country’s growing debt continues to rise rapidly.
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 74% are becoming more concerned about inflation

(The Center Square) – Nearly three out of four Americans are becoming more concerned about rising prices, according to a new poll. BMO Financial Group released survey data on the economy and inflation that showed that 74% of Americans say they are becoming increasingly worried about rising costs due to inflation.
marketplace.org

There are fewer job openings in the U.S. That could be a sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are working.

If the Federal Reserve is going to get inflation under control, which is, of course, what it’s trying to do by raising interest rates, the job market is going to have to cool down. That’s not just a guess, that’s a paraphrasing of Jay Powell. And according to Tuesday’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that seems to be happening.
Washington Examiner

Jobless claims rise after weeks of declines

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits rose by 29,000 to 219,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, bucking the recent trend of general declines. Rising jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are a sign the economy and job market might be starting to slow in reaction to...
thecentersquare.com

Americans see 'most severe' pay cut in 25 years due to inflation

(The Center Square) – Americans are experiencing the biggest pay cut in decades in large part due to inflation, new data shows. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, one of several regional Fed banks around the country, released new wage and price data, and it isn’t good news for Americans.
The Hill

On The Money — Mortgage rates at highest level since 2006

Mortgage rates are climbing and Americans aren’t buying. We’ll also look at OPEC’s decision to cut oil production, as well as the possible reasons behind this week’s stock market rebound. But first, check out President Biden’s most recent hot mic moment. Welcome to On The...
Fast Company

CEOs now make 399 times more than the average worker

Setting an all-time record, chief executives in the U.S. earned 399 times more than the typical worker in 2021. CEO compensation spiked last year by an average of 11.1% over 2020. A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a left-leaning think tank, found CEO pay was “exorbitant,” continuing a...
