Call Of Duty: Warzone cheaters have descended like a "plague" of locusts onto the game, following the Season 5 Reloaded drop, and players are livid. It's an unfortunate truth that wherever there is a test of skill of any sort, there will be those looking to get a leg up. I reckon I'd struggle to find someone who hasn't cheated in a game - everyone has muscle memory for the word "motherlode" - but when it comes to popular titles with a strong competitive scene, it's disappointing to realise you've lost to someone who is using software to see you through walls and such like. It just isn't fair.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO