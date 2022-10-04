ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher 4 has a release window - get ready for a wait

It’s certainly been a major week for fans of The Witcher. CD Projekt Red surprised us all by unveiling their upcoming slate and can I just say, no one was more surprised than games journalists like myself who were unexpectedly thrust into speed-typing overdrive. I survived. Thank you for asking.
New Witcher game is for fans of Netflix show, says CDPR

So how about all those CD Projekt Red announcements? On Tuesday (4 October) The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developers announced a plethora of exciting upcoming projects, sending fans into hype overdrive and the GAMINGbible editorial team into a writing frenzy. From the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed Orion (who’d have thought...
The Witcher fans concerned about release window for new trilogy

If you're a fan of the CD Projekt RED Witcher RPGs, I'm willing to bet you're incredibly excited about the fact the studio just announced it plans to make three more of them. Even if you've only played The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt (and let's face it, that's the only one most of us have played), you'll know that CDPR just gets The Witcher universe. It knows how to create a vast, lived-in fantasy world, and I can't wait for more.
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel "almost certainly" being made with Unreal Engine 5

It's extremely likely that the next Cyberpunk 2077 game, currently codenamed Project Orion, is being developed with Unreal Engine 5. The original game runs on the REDengine 4, the most recent iteration of CD Projekt Red's inhouse game engine, and while this might not sound like a massive change, it's possible that Project Orion is a much more stable game than its predecessor once it releases.
Henry Cavill
PlayStation 5 user discovers game-changing YouTube function

Ah, new gen gaming. Full of juicy frame rates, the highest of definitions, and so many visible pores on characters. So, so many pores. Regardless of whether you’re on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, both consoles offer what’s supposed to be the very best gaming experience possible (although perhaps PC gamers would beg to differ), and with that comes some super snazzy features.
Cyberpunk 2077 sequel revealed, codenamed "Project Orion"

A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, currently codenamed "Project Orion," is on the way and will be developed by the new North American studio. If we were able to jump in a TARDIS and rewind time to December 2020, I'm dead certain we wouldn't find one gamer who would believe this news. Tiny trees, possessed cars, unfortunate incidents with underwear - all of these glitches plagued Cyberpunk 2077 and completely undid eight years of excitement. I mean, maybe even the team weren't sure it would be possible.
Legacy Of Kain remake finally on the horizon

Legacy of Kain likers, this is your moment. Crystal Dynamics is testing the waters of a possible remake or revival with a survey sent out to fans over the weekend - which you can fill out for yourself here. Rumours of a Soul Reaver remake swirled in the summer of...
New Need For Speed game and title appear online

Details on the upcoming instalment of Need For Speed have been leaking online for quite some time now. The title was previously delayed by a year so that developers could assist on Battlefield 2042. Knowing how Battlefield 2042 turned out, I dread to think what the game would’ve looked like if extra hands weren’t drafted in.
Call Of Duty: Warzone players livid at cheating 'plague' since latest update

Call Of Duty: Warzone cheaters have descended like a "plague" of locusts onto the game, following the Season 5 Reloaded drop, and players are livid. It's an unfortunate truth that wherever there is a test of skill of any sort, there will be those looking to get a leg up. I reckon I'd struggle to find someone who hasn't cheated in a game - everyone has muscle memory for the word "motherlode" - but when it comes to popular titles with a strong competitive scene, it's disappointing to realise you've lost to someone who is using software to see you through walls and such like. It just isn't fair.
New PlayStation service has a hidden invite-only tier

PlayStation is currently in the process of rolling out its brand new loyalty scheme, PlayStation Stars. By completing relatively simple tasks, players can earn PSN wallet funds, select PlayStation Store products, digital collectibles and perhaps most controversially, improved customer service. If you’re located in Asia (including Japan), you should already...
GTA Trevor actor sends angry video to fan asking about GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI leaked? You’re joking? I hadn’t heard … I jest. It’s inescapable, isn’t it? Last month, Rockstar Games was targeted by a cyber attack that saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leaked online alongside screenshots and source code. Since then, a UK-based teenager has appeared in court pleading “not guilty”.
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date

Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
New PS5 Console Update Available Now

Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
Cyberpunk 2077 developer explains why one expansion is all we're getting

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Phantom Liberty, the upcoming DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, will be the game's one and only expansion as the team turns their focus to the sequel. As a "spy-thriller" story, V and Johnny Silverhand will become embroiled in the conflicts in the Pacifica Combat Zone, causing the two to pledge their allegiance to the New United States of America. Details are, appreciably, under wraps for the time being but we know that it will come to PC and consoles in 2023.
