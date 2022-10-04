Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia agency announces sewer, water project funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for three sewer and three water system improvement projects at its meeting on Oct. 5. Details for each project are listed below. Town of Belle.
WVNews
Sam Chichester scores 4 goals as WCC overwhelms Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn't a hat trick for Wood County Christian's Sam Chichester. It was even better. Chichester scored four goals — three in the first half and another in the second — in the Wood County Christian co-ed soccer team's 7-0 victory over Notre Dame on Thursday at Hite Field.
WVNews
Brian Mast Massage Therapy now open in Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE — A new massage therapy option is now available in the Grantsville area. Brian Mast Massage Therapy recently opened at 2416 Hare Hollow Road.
WVNews
Ex-West Virginia parole officer pleads guilty to witness tampering
WASHINGTON – A former Regional Director of Parole Services for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia to witness tampering. According to court documents, David Jones admitted that earlier this year,...
WVNews
Grantsville receives notification of Highway User Revenue
GRANTSVILLE — Grantsville Town Administrator Robin Jones reported that she has received notification of the Highway User Revenue for FY23 and FY24, with amounts of $55,682.55 and $69,360. This money can be used for such items as street repairs and go towards a truck purchase.
