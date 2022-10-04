Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Florida Pioneer Scarecrow Festival on Oct. 8
Make your own scarecrow at the Florida Pioneer Museum & Village from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. There will be arts and crafts vendors, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, pony rides and a petting zoo, carnival games, food concessions and more. Admission is $10 for adults...
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual music festival, food truck rally returns
Bring your dancing shoes and appetite as Dunnellon welcomes nine bands and around a dozen food trucks at the annual Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally. The festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, along East Pennsylvania Avenue, and Bostick Street and at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
suncoastnews.com
Cotee River Bike Fest rides again this weekend
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Cotee River Bike Fest will be held on Oct. 7-9 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors. Fire & Iron MC will again lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s bands will include Jasmine Cain, Symmetry,...
hernandosun.com
An Honorary Marine and the Halloween Trail
For the next four Fridays and Saturdays, 8405 Sunshine Grove Road in Brooksville will be rampant with serial killers, scary clowns, unnerving dolls, witches, pirates and other horrifying creatures, as Marine Corps League 708 hosts its annual Trail of Horror. But it just won’t be frights to thrill and scare...
The Laker/Lutz News
First Dade City Art Walk a success
The weeklong, first-ever Dade City Art Walk, featuring 22 local artists, was well-received by those checking out the displays, and by shop owners in the area. The Dade City Center for the Arts and the Dade City Merchants Association featured artistic displays in shops along historic downtown streets, including Meridian Avenue and Seventh Street.
The Laker/Lutz News
Bring on the boos, in Brooksville
Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
‘Croctober’: Crocs celebrating 20 years with giveaways
"Croctober" is in full effect and Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
villages-news.com
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Seafood franchise Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar heads to Wesley Chapel
The North Carolina-based chain is known for fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails.
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
suncoastnews.com
Donations being accepted for ‘Operation Ian’
Donations are being accepted now for “OPERATION IAN: Hernando + United Cajun Navy.”. Donations may be dropped at Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. All donations will be delivered directly to Fort Myers on Saturday, Oct. 8. See attached photo for...
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in Tampa
From flaming saganaki to a stuffed kabob, Tampa Bay is home to an abundance of exceptional Greek eateries. We've compiled this list of the four greatest Greek restaurants in Tampa.
Eight Florida Counties Join Together For “Mega-Dog” Adoption Event Oct. 7-9
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center will join pet shelters from seven other counties for a dogs-only mega-adoption event on Oct. 7-9. The event is organized by Pasco County Animals Services and will be at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 SR
tampabeacon.com
New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban
CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
suncoastnews.com
Powell teacher has book published
SPRING HILL — A desire to clear up some misconceptions about animals led Alex Record to assemble a new book for children. Record, an English Language Arts teacher at Powell Middle School, found no books that discuss common misconceptions such as that whales are fish or snakes are slimy.
995qyk.com
Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock
Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock . As the Clearwater Police Department says under the pic, “You never know who you’ll run into after a hurricane”. In a moment of welcome relief from the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian last week, a Clearwater police officer ran across Hulk Hogan and posed quickly for a pose with the wrestling legend and TV reality star.
iheart.com
Humane Society of Tampa Bay at capacity and needs help!
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs. On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been...
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
