Brooksville, FL

suncoastnews.com

Florida Pioneer Scarecrow Festival on Oct. 8

Make your own scarecrow at the Florida Pioneer Museum & Village from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. There will be arts and crafts vendors, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, pony rides and a petting zoo, carnival games, food concessions and more. Admission is $10 for adults...
DADE CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Annual music festival, food truck rally returns

Bring your dancing shoes and appetite as Dunnellon welcomes nine bands and around a dozen food trucks at the annual Two Rivers Music Festival & Food Truck Rally. The festival takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, along East Pennsylvania Avenue, and Bostick Street and at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
DUNNELLON, FL
suncoastnews.com

Cotee River Bike Fest rides again this weekend

NEW PORT RICHEY – The Cotee River Bike Fest will be held on Oct. 7-9 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors. Fire & Iron MC will again lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Oct. 8. This year’s bands will include Jasmine Cain, Symmetry,...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
hernandosun.com

An Honorary Marine and the Halloween Trail

For the next four Fridays and Saturdays, 8405 Sunshine Grove Road in Brooksville will be rampant with serial killers, scary clowns, unnerving dolls, witches, pirates and other horrifying creatures, as Marine Corps League 708 hosts its annual Trail of Horror. But it just won’t be frights to thrill and scare...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Brooksville, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

First Dade City Art Walk a success

The weeklong, first-ever Dade City Art Walk, featuring 22 local artists, was well-received by those checking out the displays, and by shop owners in the area. The Dade City Center for the Arts and the Dade City Merchants Association featured artistic displays in shops along historic downtown streets, including Meridian Avenue and Seventh Street.
DADE CITY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Bring on the boos, in Brooksville

Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event

Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
DADE CITY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Donations being accepted for ‘Operation Ian’

Donations are being accepted now for “OPERATION IAN: Hernando + United Cajun Navy.”. Donations may be dropped at Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. All donations will be delivered directly to Fort Myers on Saturday, Oct. 8. See attached photo for...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
tampabeacon.com

New Citrus Park restaurant seeks to mix ocean, urban

CITRUS PARK — A new dining experience is coming to the neighborhood. The SeaGlass Tavern, 11935 Sheldon Road, Tampa, will offer rustic and bold dishes that bring a touch of comfort food and a mix of favorites from the land and the sea. Claudia Johnson, owner of this new endeavor and of the adjacent Grand Hacienda restaurant, anticipates opening in the last week of October or first week of November. Almost everything is ready except for the alcohol permit.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Powell teacher has book published

SPRING HILL — A desire to clear up some misconceptions about animals led Alex Record to assemble a new book for children. Record, an English Language Arts teacher at Powell Middle School, found no books that discuss common misconceptions such as that whales are fish or snakes are slimy.
SPRING HILL, FL
995qyk.com

Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock

Hulkster And Ripped Clearwater Cop Headlock . As the Clearwater Police Department says under the pic, “You never know who you’ll run into after a hurricane”. In a moment of welcome relief from the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian last week, a Clearwater police officer ran across Hulk Hogan and posed quickly for a pose with the wrestling legend and TV reality star.
CLEARWATER, FL
iheart.com

Humane Society of Tampa Bay at capacity and needs help!

Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, forced to turn away those surrendering dogs. On Tuesday, staff at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay officially had no choice but to say no to people bringing dogs to their intake office. "For at least the last 15 years, we've never been...
TAMPA, FL

