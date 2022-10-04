The New York Islanders have a mediocre offence. Brock Nelson scored a team-leading 37 goals during the 2021-22 season, ranking 22nd in goals scored amongst all players. He did this while playing most of the year on the second line. Nelson stood as a lone bright spot for the offence last season. Top-line stars like Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee struggled with an ever-rotating lineup that saw players like Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey fail to generate points. The Islanders’ powerplay, ranked 22nd in goals last season, looked dreadful with each opportunity. Nelson and Lee scored 20 of the 46 goals by the powerplay unit. The Islanders won’t return to the postseason without changes to the offence.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO