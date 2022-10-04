Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Sabres down Carolina in home preseason finale
The Buffalo Sabres scored three times in the opening period and held on for a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
Most Fans Going to Buffalo Sabres Opener Will Get One of These
Most of the sports talk surrounding Western New York water coolers right now, revolves around the Buffalo Bills. That's for good reason, since the Bills have made the playoffs for three straight seasons and are arguably the best team in the NFL this season. However, the Buffalo Sabres will be...
Where and when to watch the St. Louis Cardinals’ Wild Card Series
The St. Louis Cardinals have officially announced game times for this weekend's Wild Card Series, the first set of games to kick off the 2022 postseason.
Cardinals Wild Card game times and televised schedule announced
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend at Busch Stadium in a best-of-three Wild Card Series. This series will see a rematch of the 2011 National League Divison Series where the Cardinals beat the Phillies, eventually winning the World Series that year.
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
Alex Rodriguez expected on the call for Cardinals’ Wild Card Series
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and MLB analyst Michael Kay will call the series as part of an ESPN-supported broadcast for Wild Card weekend.
lastwordonsports.com
How the New York Islanders Offense Can Be More Effective
The New York Islanders have a mediocre offence. Brock Nelson scored a team-leading 37 goals during the 2021-22 season, ranking 22nd in goals scored amongst all players. He did this while playing most of the year on the second line. Nelson stood as a lone bright spot for the offence last season. Top-line stars like Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee struggled with an ever-rotating lineup that saw players like Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey fail to generate points. The Islanders’ powerplay, ranked 22nd in goals last season, looked dreadful with each opportunity. Nelson and Lee scored 20 of the 46 goals by the powerplay unit. The Islanders won’t return to the postseason without changes to the offence.
The Hockey Writers
Ken Dryden’s The Series, A Must-Read for Hockey Fans
Move over, Dos Equis commercial actor, because former Montreal Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden just might be the most interesting man in the world. In addition to his brilliant hockey career — Dryden won six Stanley Cups, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and was ranked number 26 in the Hockey News list of the 100 greatest players of all time — the 75-year-old was also a member of the Canadian Parliament, was Canada’s Minister of Social Development, and was named an Officer of the Order of Canada, one of that nation’s highest honors.
Cardinals: Hudson, Romero to AAA as Hicks, Liberatore added to roster
The St. Louis Cardinals optioned down two arms today, making them ineligible to pitch in the Wild Card or Division Series. Before the last regular season game of the year, the St. Louis Cardinals optioned RHP Dakota Hudson and LHP JoJo Romero to AAA Memphis, activating RHP Jordan Hicks and recalling LHP Matthew Liberatore to the Major League Roster.
lastwordonsports.com
MnM Hockey Podcast: 2022 Atlantic Division Preview
Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Hockey Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week, Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some NHL news, analysis, and discussion.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs
Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs.
markerzone.com
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Senators to begin 2022 season
BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres open the season at home against the Ottawa Senators. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 11-12-3...
lastwordonsports.com
New York Islanders Sign Key Forward to Extension
The New York Islanders signed center Mathew Barzal to an 8-year contract extension worth $73.2 million. This contract carries him through the 2030-31 season. The Islanders drafted Barzal as the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. Over his six-year career, he has put up 91 goals and 220 assists for 311 points over 362 games. He’s played all six seasons with the Isles.
FOX Sports
Penguins host the Coyotes to start season
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record at home last season. The Penguins scored 269 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.3 per game on 34.7 shots per game. Arizona had a 25-50-7...
WGRZ TV
Hamilton Take 2: Buffalo Sabres ready for home opener against Ottawa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coaches usually don’t show their hand so far away from their opening game, but Don Granato did just that, saying the lines we saw in practice, is what he’d like to go with on Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators. There could be a...
NHL
The Story Behind Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin's New Masks
Varlamov's mask inspired by Poseidon, while Sorokin's mask is a nod to Islanders legends. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin are sporting some new masks for the 2022-23 season, spicing up their goalie kits. Both goalies had their masks designed and painted by Dave Gunnarsson, also known as Dave Art, a...
Gopher Men's Hockey to face off against Mankato this weekend
The University of Minnesota Men’s Hockey team is back this weekend, facing off against Minnesota State Mankato in a home-and-home series.
