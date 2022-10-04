Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are finally giving respect to a gateway horror gem with eight legs of nightmare fuel
It’s said the only thing to fear is fear itself, but whoever said such a thing first clearly has never met disgusting creepy-crawlies. Somehow, despite being one of the most universal fears there’s been shockingly few horror flicks on spiders and insects. The best horror film about spiders,...
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
Decades Before ‘The Rings of Power,’ the 1978 Animated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Showed the Potential of Tolkien’s Power
A few weeks ago, Amazon unveiled its expensive, ambitious new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It’s been 19 years since The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King grossed over a billion dollars, going on to win 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It’s been 10 years since director Peter Jackson went back to the J.R.R. Tolkien well to deliver The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the first part of a new trilogy that was never as beloved or influential as the previous trilogy — but still managed to rake in $2.9 billion over three films. No surprise, then, that Amazon is banking on the assumption that there’s still a ton of interest in a franchise that’s been one of this century’s major cultural landmarks. (In fact, you could argue that The Lord of the Rings helped open the door for the other significant pop-culture fixture of the last 20 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
wegotthiscovered.com
Good Morning, Baltimore: The Pope of Trash is directing his first movie in almost twenty years
Some directors go away forever, or eventually get tired and retire from making movies. John Carpenter, for example, last directed in 2010 with The Ward. But the Pope of Trash, the Duke of Dirt himself, John Waters, is coming back with a new movie, his first as director since 2004.
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally underrated sci-fi thriller braces for a nail-biting Netflix reentry
One of the biggest problems with Netflix’s deluge of original content swamping the library each and every week is that a worrying number of hidden gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks way too easily in favor of the next star-powered blockbuster or buzzy episodic epic, and Stowaway definitely deserves to be included among the ranks of those that got away.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ episode 8 stills tease an intense faceoff in King’s Landing
After last week’s intense row between the royals, House of the Dragon is soon returning with its eighth episode, and if HBO’s promo images are anything to go by, you’re going to have to skip this one if you’re prone to panic attacks. The tension between...
What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Premiere on Prime Video?
Prime Video‘s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” will deal with the hellacious aftermath of last week’s installment. The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” ended with Adar (Joseph Mawle) tricking Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her allies into believing they had won. In fact, Adar had given Sauron’s “key” to the slippery Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) who used it to cause Mount Doom’s eruption. Things are not looking great for the Southlands, a place some Tolkien nerds have speculated might be Mordor. We also are due for reunions with a few other key The Lord...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘Marvel’ approach to a ‘Lord of the Rings’ spinoff wasn’t the only one that scared the Tolkien estate
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that both Netflix and HBO were in talks with the Tolkien Estate to buy the rights to Middle-earth, with pitches that would have you screaming in agony long before either saw the light of day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one
If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
wegotthiscovered.com
October 4 will now unofficially be known as ‘Divorce Day’ following 3 major celeb couple splits
Whoever the opposite of Cupid is, they scored six direct hits yesterday in a flurry of marital splits that saw three prominent celeb couples announcing that they were untying the knot on the same day. October 4 may well go down in divorce history as the “Black Tuesday” of wedded acrimony.
‘The Patient’ Episode 8 Release Date and Time on Hulu
'The Patient' Episode 8 will delve further into Alan's relationship with his son as he tries finding a new way to escape. When is its release date and time on Hulu?
Collider
'The Rings of Power': Who Will Become a Nazgûl?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.The Rings of Power is showing the origins of many of the famous villains from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. One of the main stories in the series is Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and company’s mission to find out what form Sauron has taken and where he is at this point in the history of Middle-earth. The series has also fleshed out the backstory of the orcs through the character Adar (Joseph Mawle) and a Balrog was shown in via flashback, with another appearance by one of the fiery beasts teased by the series' trailers. That only leaves a few major mystical villains from Tolkien’s trilogy and Peter Jackson’s films they inspired unaccounted for.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: New ‘Chainsaw Man’ footage goes full throttle as ‘One Piece’ breaks Japanese box office records
Big news for shōnen fans, as a new teaser for the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man anime adaptation was released. Meanwhile, in Japan, the latest One Piece movie is still dominating the Japanese box office charts since its release in August. Does this mean that there will be an international premiere on the horizon? Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Comments / 0