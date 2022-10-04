ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

click orlando

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU – Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state television late Friday had announced...
PROTESTS
#Lebanese#Economy
US News and World Report

Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death

(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews

Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Suella Braverman’s ‘blanket ban’ on Channel migrants claiming asylum would be barbaric and unlawful, charities say

A potential “ban” on asylum for migrants crossing the English Channel would be “barbaric” and unlawful, charities have said.Suella Braverman is expected to use her first major speech as home secretary to announce a new bill that would go further than a huge raft of immigration laws passed just five months ago.Sources told The Times the legislation would be designed to create a “blanket ban” on anyone who enters the UK illegally, including by small boats, from claiming refuge.It is not yet clear how the new home secretary’s plans would be implemented or deviate from measures previously brought in by...
IMMIGRATION
NewsBreak
Public Safety
howafrica.com

France Condemns Attacks On Embassy In Ouagadougou Following Military Coup

Angry demonstrators in Burkina Faso attacked the French embassy in the capital, Ouagadougou on Saturday, 1 October. They were protesting in support of the country’s new military leader, Ibrahim Traore and accused France of harbouring interim president Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was ousted on Friday. Uncertainty continued...
PROTESTS
Post Register

Analysis: Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad. That playbook of repression has worked before,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Floods strand thousands, kill 7 in northcentral Nigeria

Thousands of travelers remained stranded in Nigeria’s northcentral Kogi state after major connecting roads to other parts of the West African nation were submerged amid the country's worst flooding in a decade, locals and authorities said Thursday.The floods also killed seven people whose homes were swept away in the state’s Ibaji council area, the Kogi commissioner for information said as authorities struggled to evacuate residents in affected areas.“We are in the middle of a terrifying humanitarian crisis as we speak," Kingsley Fanwo told The Associated Press, adding that thousands of homes were swamped.Kogi borders 10 states in addition to...
ENVIRONMENT
France 24

Fleeing Lebanon to escape poverty: At least 100 die in migrant shipwreck

Three years into Lebanon's devastating financial collapse, some 80 percent of the population is now living below the poverty line. The situation is driving more and more people to risk their lives on the open seas. Last month, at least a hundred people drowned when a migrant boat capsized off the Syrian coast. Our correspondents met a family who lost a father, mother and four children in the tragedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Post Register

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom says it may halt gas deliveries to Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, if it fails to pay its latest bill by Oct. 20 as its contract stipulates. In a statement Tuesday, Gazprom said it had repeatedly allowed Moldovan national gas supplier Moldovagaz this year to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Post Register

Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
POLITICS
The Independent

Serbian police detain migrant smugglers by Hungary's border

Serbian special police raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary and detained alleged people smugglers found there Wednesday along with weapons, money and about 200 migrants. The police operation by the Tisa River came two days after the governments of Serbia, Hungary and Austria agreed to take joint action to curb an increased arrival of migrants into their countries.Serbia's police said in a statement that some of the people from the tent camp were transferred to state-run facilities and others were brought before prosecutors for investigation of migrant smuggling, weapon and drug possession, and committing violent acts....
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Floods to drag up to 9 million Pakistanis into poverty: World Bank

Between six and nine million Pakistanis are set to be dragged into poverty as a result of cataclysmic monsoon flooding linked to climate change, the World Bank said on Thursday. A World Bank report said Pakistan's poverty rate is expected to rise between 2.5 and 4 percentage points as a direct consequence of the floods.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
POTUS

