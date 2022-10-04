Read full article on original website
Related
Former Lebanese ambassador holds sit-in at Beirut bank amid new wave of heists
A former Lebanese ambassador held a sit-in at his bank outside of the capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, refusing to leave until he received his money, his wife has told CNN.
Lebanese lawmaker enters bank branch to demand frozen savings
Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Lebanese member of parliament entered a branch of Byblos Bank north of Beirut on Wednesday with a group of associates to demand access to her frozen savings to pay for surgery.
‘They have no fear and no mercy’: gang rule engulfs Haitian capital
Jean Michel thought his neighbourhood in the north of Port-au-Prince, far from the capital’s infamous slums, would shield his family from the violence engulfing the Haitian capital. But in May young men started coming into town on motorcycles, armed with assault rifles. By June, they were seizing control of...
click orlando
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
OUAGADOUGOU – Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state television late Friday had announced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Canada to Impose Sanctions on Those Responsible for Iranian Woman's Death
(Reuters) - Canada will impose sanctions on those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, including Iran's so-called morality police and its leadership, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We've seen Iran disregarding human rights time and time again, now we see it with the...
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews
Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Suella Braverman’s ‘blanket ban’ on Channel migrants claiming asylum would be barbaric and unlawful, charities say
A potential “ban” on asylum for migrants crossing the English Channel would be “barbaric” and unlawful, charities have said.Suella Braverman is expected to use her first major speech as home secretary to announce a new bill that would go further than a huge raft of immigration laws passed just five months ago.Sources told The Times the legislation would be designed to create a “blanket ban” on anyone who enters the UK illegally, including by small boats, from claiming refuge.It is not yet clear how the new home secretary’s plans would be implemented or deviate from measures previously brought in by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions on Haitian gangs and 'warlords'
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday said the United States should sanction Haitian gangs and those who help finance them, as the Caribbean nation remains gripped by a gang blockade that has caused increasingly dire fuel shortages.
howafrica.com
France Condemns Attacks On Embassy In Ouagadougou Following Military Coup
Angry demonstrators in Burkina Faso attacked the French embassy in the capital, Ouagadougou on Saturday, 1 October. They were protesting in support of the country’s new military leader, Ibrahim Traore and accused France of harbouring interim president Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was ousted on Friday. Uncertainty continued...
Post Register
Analysis: Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad. That playbook of repression has worked before,...
Seven U.S. citizens freed in Venezuelan prisoner exchange
On Saturday, six U.S. citizens and one U.S. resident were released from Venezuela and allowed to return to the U.S. via a major prisoner exchange.
Swedish MEP cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women
BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Swedish member of the European Parliament lopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran ignited by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Floods strand thousands, kill 7 in northcentral Nigeria
Thousands of travelers remained stranded in Nigeria’s northcentral Kogi state after major connecting roads to other parts of the West African nation were submerged amid the country's worst flooding in a decade, locals and authorities said Thursday.The floods also killed seven people whose homes were swept away in the state’s Ibaji council area, the Kogi commissioner for information said as authorities struggled to evacuate residents in affected areas.“We are in the middle of a terrifying humanitarian crisis as we speak," Kingsley Fanwo told The Associated Press, adding that thousands of homes were swamped.Kogi borders 10 states in addition to...
France 24
Fleeing Lebanon to escape poverty: At least 100 die in migrant shipwreck
Three years into Lebanon's devastating financial collapse, some 80 percent of the population is now living below the poverty line. The situation is driving more and more people to risk their lives on the open seas. Last month, at least a hundred people drowned when a migrant boat capsized off the Syrian coast. Our correspondents met a family who lost a father, mother and four children in the tragedy.
Post Register
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom says it may halt gas deliveries to Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, if it fails to pay its latest bill by Oct. 20 as its contract stipulates. In a statement Tuesday, Gazprom said it had repeatedly allowed Moldovan national gas supplier Moldovagaz this year to...
Post Register
Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
Serbian police detain migrant smugglers by Hungary's border
Serbian special police raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary and detained alleged people smugglers found there Wednesday along with weapons, money and about 200 migrants. The police operation by the Tisa River came two days after the governments of Serbia, Hungary and Austria agreed to take joint action to curb an increased arrival of migrants into their countries.Serbia's police said in a statement that some of the people from the tent camp were transferred to state-run facilities and others were brought before prosecutors for investigation of migrant smuggling, weapon and drug possession, and committing violent acts....
Floods to drag up to 9 million Pakistanis into poverty: World Bank
Between six and nine million Pakistanis are set to be dragged into poverty as a result of cataclysmic monsoon flooding linked to climate change, the World Bank said on Thursday. A World Bank report said Pakistan's poverty rate is expected to rise between 2.5 and 4 percentage points as a direct consequence of the floods.
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine.
Comments / 0