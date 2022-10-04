ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers Hopeful of T.J. Watt's Return Next Week

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are close to getting T.J. Watt.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying optimistic they'll have reigning Defensive Player of the Year soon as they enter a tough part of their schedule.

According to The Washington Post's Jason La Canfora , the Steelers are hopeful T.J. Watt will return to the field in Week 6 when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

"There is hope in that organization that T.J. Watt, the reigning defensive player of the year, could be back in two weeks to face Tampa Bay — the Steelers have never won with him injured — and I’m told he continues to push to return as soon as possible," La Canfora wrote.

Watt opted to go through rehab on a torn pectoral tendon following his injury in Week 1. Initial reports claimed the outside linebacker would miss 6-8 weeks before a potential return, but Watt could be back in the starting lineup in just four.

The Steelers are 0-3 without Watt this season and 0-7 all-time without him on the field.

At 1-3, Pittsburgh is set to face the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles before their Bye Week.

Otis Cambell
2d ago

What the hell is wrong Tomlin ???? feeling the heat ??? You 'forced' the rookie Pickett into 4 straight 'doomsday' games coming up and because the defense is equally stagnant , you want to rush Watt back in ??? Slow your roll and forget about your 15 year 'record' which I hate to tell you but : just because your wins and losses are equal (8-8) to a little better (9-7) , that ain't winning ! Never in the history of Football has a headcoach , over a 15 year period , had SO MUCH talent and done SO LITTLE with it !!! Enough already ! Mr. Rooney, please call Bruce at Tampa and promote Flores from within then fire Canada and trade Mitch and for the love of Steelers hire a 'Complete Catch' Coach too !!!!!!!!!!

Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
