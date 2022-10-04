ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut, CA

WATCH: Suspects in high-speed chase arrested after running into oncoming traffic

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Authorities in California arrested four people after a high-speed chase that began Tuesday morning.

According to Fox 11 , the chase suspect is wanted for a burglary in the Walnut area of the San Gabriel Valley.

News reports say the driver was speeding on the 210 Freeway during the beginning of the usual traffic for morning commuters.

The feed from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the suspect repeatedly hit vehicles while trying to evade law enforcement.

The suspect’s vehicle suffered increasing damage during the chase, with the rear bumper falling off and sparks flying from the front right tire.

Two of the occupants bailed from their BMW and tried to escape by running into oncoming traffic, narrowly evading cars and semi-trucks. They eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

Two other occupants remained in the car and surrendered to law enforcement.

