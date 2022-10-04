CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- For three years the words were repeated by the North Carolina staff: 'We want to get the tight ends more involved in the offense.' It seemed like lip service from Mack Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo as the Tar Heels leaned heavily on the run game and a deep passing attack with quarterback Sam Howell. But in year four, the tight end trio of Kamari Morales, Bryson Nesbit, and John Copenhaver have proven to be a consistent and dynamic offensive threat for North Carolina. Their physical traits, the creativity of use, and the willingness of quarterback Drake Maye to spread the ball around has given the Tar Heels a new wrinkle to their offense.

