Durham, NC

247Sports

Clear for Takeoff? UNC Preaches Caution to Drake Maye

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — For all of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye’s ascending play that has launched him to the top of the ACC passing charts and among the NCAA leaders nationally, keeping him grounded in an appropriate preservation mode remains an ongoing task. The practice of self-care...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Tight Ends Thriving in UNC's Offense

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- For three years the words were repeated by the North Carolina staff: 'We want to get the tight ends more involved in the offense.' It seemed like lip service from Mack Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo as the Tar Heels leaned heavily on the run game and a deep passing attack with quarterback Sam Howell. But in year four, the tight end trio of Kamari Morales, Bryson Nesbit, and John Copenhaver have proven to be a consistent and dynamic offensive threat for North Carolina. Their physical traits, the creativity of use, and the willingness of quarterback Drake Maye to spread the ball around has given the Tar Heels a new wrinkle to their offense.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Expert Q&A: 5 Quick Questions about NC State

Florida State travels to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. to face No. 14 NC State on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. (ACC Network). Noles247.com caught up with NC State expert and insider Cory Smith from PackPride.com to learn more about the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 ACC). Here is our Q&A session with Smith:
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Darius Joiner would 'come off bench' in basketball

Duke football grad senior Darius Joiner grew up a Duke basketball fan and even earned the nickname "Duke" from his uncle. In other words, it's in his blood. But the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back transferred to Duke from Western Illinois to play football in Durham this season for ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

The Game Plan: Bright Lights Big Game

Jason Staples and Greg Barnes join host Tommy Ashley for this week's episode of The Game Plan podcast to discuss a big game for the North Carolina program, and perhaps an equally big game for their opponent’s season. Carolina travels down to Miami Gardens to face a Hurricanes team coming off a much-needed bye week after two straight losses to wrap their non-conference slate. The Heels look to improve on their 1-0 ACC start in the important Coastal matchup.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Blazing his own trail: track star chooses Saint Augustine’s University

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Starting in middle school he has always been the man to beat whenever he stepped on the track. “I was a five time national champion, 17 time all American I have six state championships two state meet records,” said Saint Augustine freshman Terrell Robinson. “ I have multiple conference, regional records championships and all that.”
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”

After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage

The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Sampson County Man Reels In $100,000 Lottery Win

RALEIGH – An avid fisher and hunter, Michael Montgomery of Autryville tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and caught a $100,000 prize. “I work, I hunt, and I fish,” he said. Montgomery, a 41-year-old landscaper, bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
