Clear for Takeoff? UNC Preaches Caution to Drake Maye
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — For all of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye’s ascending play that has launched him to the top of the ACC passing charts and among the NCAA leaders nationally, keeping him grounded in an appropriate preservation mode remains an ongoing task. The practice of self-care...
Tight Ends Thriving in UNC's Offense
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- For three years the words were repeated by the North Carolina staff: 'We want to get the tight ends more involved in the offense.' It seemed like lip service from Mack Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo as the Tar Heels leaned heavily on the run game and a deep passing attack with quarterback Sam Howell. But in year four, the tight end trio of Kamari Morales, Bryson Nesbit, and John Copenhaver have proven to be a consistent and dynamic offensive threat for North Carolina. Their physical traits, the creativity of use, and the willingness of quarterback Drake Maye to spread the ball around has given the Tar Heels a new wrinkle to their offense.
Expert Q&A: 5 Quick Questions about NC State
Florida State travels to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. to face No. 14 NC State on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. (ACC Network). Noles247.com caught up with NC State expert and insider Cory Smith from PackPride.com to learn more about the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1 ACC). Here is our Q&A session with Smith:
Darius Joiner would 'come off bench' in basketball
Duke football grad senior Darius Joiner grew up a Duke basketball fan and even earned the nickname "Duke" from his uncle. In other words, it's in his blood. But the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back transferred to Duke from Western Illinois to play football in Durham this season for ...
The Game Plan: Bright Lights Big Game
Jason Staples and Greg Barnes join host Tommy Ashley for this week's episode of The Game Plan podcast to discuss a big game for the North Carolina program, and perhaps an equally big game for their opponent’s season. Carolina travels down to Miami Gardens to face a Hurricanes team coming off a much-needed bye week after two straight losses to wrap their non-conference slate. The Heels look to improve on their 1-0 ACC start in the important Coastal matchup.
Blazing his own trail: track star chooses Saint Augustine’s University
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Starting in middle school he has always been the man to beat whenever he stepped on the track. “I was a five time national champion, 17 time all American I have six state championships two state meet records,” said Saint Augustine freshman Terrell Robinson. “ I have multiple conference, regional records championships and all that.”
UNC Basketball: James Brown “Excited for visit to North Carolina”
After narrowing his recruitment down to 10 teams, four-star big man James Brown is excited about his upcoming visit to the UNC basketball program. The UNC basketball program received good news a few days ago, as four-star Class of 2024 prospect James Brown included the Tar Heels among the 10 finalists in his recruitment.
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes post-practice Q&A
Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes chatted with the media Thursday after the Demon Deacons wrapped up the second practice of the season that was open to the media. Here's the.
NC State WR Keyon Lesane on Clemson loss, bouncing back
NC State wide receiver Keyon Lesane spoke with members of the media following practice Tuesday ahead of the Pack's home meeting with Florida State.
UNC Basketball: Ian Jackson moves up official visit to Chapel Hill
There’s been a little change of plans regarding five-star guard Ian Jackson’s upcoming official visit to the UNC basketball program. Originally, five-star guard Ian Jackson was set to visit the UNC basketball program on November 11. However, that plan has changed a little bit. The No. 2 overall...
Ahead of Jon Scheyer’s first season, here’s what we know about 2022-23 Duke team
Duke’s practice last Saturday offered a glimpse of how Scheyer’s first team is coming together. Here are some early observations after watching the new-look Blue Devils practice, including early player rotation notes.
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage
The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact
The Duke's Mayo Classic had a huge economic impact on Charlotte last month. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Court allows students at UNC, NC State to sue for reimbursement for campus services not delivered during pandemic
A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and a student from North Carolina State University can continue a lawsuit against the University of North Carolina system over fees they paid for on-campus services not available during the pandemic, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims students...
Sampson County Man Reels In $100,000 Lottery Win
RALEIGH – An avid fisher and hunter, Michael Montgomery of Autryville tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and caught a $100,000 prize. “I work, I hunt, and I fish,” he said. Montgomery, a 41-year-old landscaper, bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express...
Shaw University builds off of legacy with an eye toward transformation — for students and the institution
Shaw University is a private university based in Raleigh. The university serves over 1,300 undergraduate students annually. Shaw’s rich history includes the noteworthy fact that it was the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to offer courses in the southern United States. Dr. Paulette Dillard, the university’s president,...
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
It’s National Taco Day. Here are 22 of the Triangle’s best taco shops for your celebration.
Happy National Taco Day to all who observe.
Durham man arrested in shooting near UNC campus that left 1 dead, 2 injured
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — On Tuesday, officials arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured last week at University Gardens Condominiums in Chapel Hill. Michael Lee, 51, died in the shooting. It was the second time in just four weeks that someone...
