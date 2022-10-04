ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Running Visitors List for The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry Game

By Connor Jackson
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

One of the best rivalries in CFB is taking place this weekend, so the stars will come out as Georgia and Auburn battle.

Georgia has recruited at a previously unprecedented level since the arrival of head coach Kirby Smart. They've finished inside the consensus Top-3 in recruiting rankings in each of the last seven recruiting cycles. Something that Georgia had never done before. It's become a recruiting machine. A machine that is predicated on relationships built on visits. Visits like the ones set to be taken this weekend.

Georgia and Auburn have met on the gridiron since 1892. Since then, it has been one of the most competitive rivalries in college football. Whenever the game is in Athens, it is one of UGAs biggest recruiting events of the season, as you would expect.

Here are some of the notable prospects in town this weekend.

2023

Commits

  • 4-star WR Tyler Williams, Lakeland (Fl.)
  • 4-star LB CJ Allen, Lamar County Comprehensive (Ga.)
  • 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell, Milton (Fl.)
  • 3-star K Peyton Woodring, Ascension Episcopal (La.)

Targets

  • 5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba, IMG Academy (Fl.)
  • 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson, Venice (Fl.)
  • 4-star RB Roderick Robinson, Lincoln (Ca.) *UCLA Commit*
  • 4-star ATH Khalil Barnes, North Oconee (Ga.)
  • 3-star RB Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek (Ga.) *WVU Commit*
  • 3-star OL Darius Neals, Cedar Grove (Ga.)

2024

  • 4-star WR Zion Ragans, Jones County (Ga.)
  • 4-star DL Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek (Ga.)
  • 3-star WR Sacovie White, Cass (Ga.)
  • UR RB Caden Williams, Calhoun (Ga.)

2025

  • 5-star DT Elijah Griffin, Savannah Christian Prep (Ga.)
  • 5-star WR Caleb Cunningham, Choctaw County (Ga.)
  • 4-star ATH Elyiss Williams, Charlton County (Ga.)
  • 4-star OL Peyton Joseph, Peach County (Ga.)
  • 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery, Findlay (Oh.)
  • 4-star TE Ethan Barbour, Alpharetta (Ga.)
  • 4-star QB Antwann Hill Jr, Houston County (Ga.)
  • UR ATH Jaedon Harmon, Rome (Ga.)
  • UR TE Ty Rupe, Grand Oaks (Tx.)
  • UR QB Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt (Pa.)
  • UR WR Isaiah Mitchell, Peach County (Ga.)
  • UR QB Christian Langford, East Coweta (Ga.)
  • UR ATH CJ Hector, Collins Hill (Ga.)
  • UR WR CJ Wiley, Alpharetta (Ga.)

2026

  • UR WR Aaron Gregory, Augusta Christian (Ga.)
  • UR TE Jude Cascone, Marist School (Ga.)

