Texas Man Arrested For Explosive Package Incident On Northeastern's Campus

Students watch as crews respond to an explosive package at Northeastern University Photo Credit: @skytopjf on Twitter

A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University that injured a staff member last month, FBI Boston said on Twitter.

The man arrested is believed to be the employee who originally reported the incident by the name of Jason Duhaime, NBC Boston reports.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office are expected to provide more details during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct.

Police received a call about an explosion at 39 Leon Street around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Boston Police said during a press conference later that evening. This address is part of Holmes Hall on Northeastern University's campus, according to NUPD.

Upon arrival, crews found a 45-year-old male victim suffering from minor hand injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was expected to recover.

Several evening classes were canceled as neighboring buildings were evacuated and the campus was placed on a partial lockdown. The situation was eventually contained just before 10 p.m., Northeaster said in statement.

Duhaime worked at the university as a new technology manager, according to his Northeastern biography.

