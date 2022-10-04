ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Man Arrested For Explosive Package Incident On Northeastern's Campus

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNJsE_0iLVQTGk00
Students watch as crews respond to an explosive package at Northeastern University Photo Credit: @skytopjf on Twitter

A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University that injured a staff member last month, FBI Boston said on Twitter.

The man arrested is believed to be the employee who originally reported the incident by the name of Jason Duhaime, NBC Boston reports.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office are expected to provide more details during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct.

Police received a call about an explosion at 39 Leon Street around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Boston Police said during a press conference later that evening. This address is part of Holmes Hall on Northeastern University's campus, according to NUPD.

Upon arrival, crews found a 45-year-old male victim suffering from minor hand injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was expected to recover.

Several evening classes were canceled as neighboring buildings were evacuated and the campus was placed on a partial lockdown. The situation was eventually contained just before 10 p.m., Northeaster said in statement.

Duhaime worked at the university as a new technology manager, according to his Northeastern biography.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Patchogue Man Surrenders In Attempted Murder Case

A Long Island man wanted as a second suspect in a summer shooting that left a teen boy hurt has surrendered to authorities in New Jersey. Marcus Johnson, 22, of Patchogue, turned himself in at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said. A warrant was...
PATCHOGUE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Boston Police#Violent Crime#Fbi Boston#Nbc Boston#Northeastern University#Nupd#Daily Voice Suffolk
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
ROCKVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Voice

Suspects In Fatal Shooting Tied To Marist College Family Weekend Have Criminal Histories

Two men charged in the fatal hotel shooting of an area man who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend have previous criminal histories. The two men, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin Taylor, age 26, have been charged in the death of Long Island resident Paul Kutz, age 53, of East Northport, at the Courtyard by Marriott in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, Oct. 2.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
375K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy