Kentucky State

rmef.org

Inaugural Virginia Elk Hunt Generates $600K+ in Conservation Funding

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunters supporting Virginia’s first-ever managed elk hunt scheduled to take place October 8-14 generated more than $606,000 to bolster wildlife and management projects with the state’s elk management zone. “This funding is an indicator of the significant contributions of hunters who support Virginia’s elk...
VIRGINIA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
WBKO

‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release statement on Ohio River camper

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have recently released a statement on the camper found in the Ohio River earlier this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the following statement: Following a Notice of Violation (NOV) issued by the Corps on July 28, 2022, the alleged violator failed […]
MILITARY
spectrumnews1.com

Fall drought may be developing in Kentucky

The Commonwealth already had to deal with one drought this year in the first half of the summer. Now, abnormally dry conditions have returned. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, and the season started wet with decent soaking rain events across Kentucky. However, in the second half of September into the first few days of October, it has been a different story.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Kentucky

If you’re looking for your next camping adventure, you should put these campsites in Kentucky at the top of your list. Those who choose to camp in the Bluegrass State will be treated to picturesque locations, thanks to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains and the world’s longest cave system. In addition, rivers also dot the state allowing you to camp with fishing and boating access right outside your tent flap. With more than 40 state and national parks, the state is a bucket-list destination for outdoor lovers.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Burning restrictions in place across Ohio, Kentucky

Burning restrictions are in place across Ohio and Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
KENTUCKY STATE
hancockclarion.com

Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky

An advisory committee appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear reported that most Kentuckians who submitted online comments support legalizing the medical use of marijuana, or cannabis, and that no one spoke against it at the four town-hall meetings the committee held across the state in July. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Can you guess Kentucky's favorite Halloween candy?

KENTUCKY — It's not Halloween without a stockpile of spooky sweets. As the big day gets closer, retail data has unveiled the most popular candies in Kentucky and around the nation. What You Need To Know. Kentucky's, and America's, favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Cups. That's according to the...
KENTUCKY STATE

