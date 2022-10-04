Read full article on original website
rmef.org
Inaugural Virginia Elk Hunt Generates $600K+ in Conservation Funding
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hunters supporting Virginia’s first-ever managed elk hunt scheduled to take place October 8-14 generated more than $606,000 to bolster wildlife and management projects with the state’s elk management zone. “This funding is an indicator of the significant contributions of hunters who support Virginia’s elk...
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
WBKO
‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers release statement on Ohio River camper
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have recently released a statement on the camper found in the Ohio River earlier this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the following statement: Following a Notice of Violation (NOV) issued by the Corps on July 28, 2022, the alleged violator failed […]
spectrumnews1.com
Fall drought may be developing in Kentucky
The Commonwealth already had to deal with one drought this year in the first half of the summer. Now, abnormally dry conditions have returned. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, and the season started wet with decent soaking rain events across Kentucky. However, in the second half of September into the first few days of October, it has been a different story.
Best Campsites in Kentucky
If you’re looking for your next camping adventure, you should put these campsites in Kentucky at the top of your list. Those who choose to camp in the Bluegrass State will be treated to picturesque locations, thanks to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains and the world’s longest cave system. In addition, rivers also dot the state allowing you to camp with fishing and boating access right outside your tent flap. With more than 40 state and national parks, the state is a bucket-list destination for outdoor lovers.
WLWT 5
Burning restrictions in place across Ohio, Kentucky
Burning restrictions are in place across Ohio and Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
hancockclarion.com
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky Transportation Issues “Antler Alert” for Area Motorists
Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be alert for deer. Transportation officials have issued an “Antler Alert”, due to peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Reports say half of the deer related accidents occur during the final three months of the year, when shorter...
wdrb.com
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
hancockclarion.com
Committee finds massive support for legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky
An advisory committee appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear reported that most Kentuckians who submitted online comments support legalizing the medical use of marijuana, or cannabis, and that no one spoke against it at the four town-hall meetings the committee held across the state in July. “Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear announces new ‘Team Kentucky’ license plate option
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - In addition to the current standard license plate design, Governor Andy Beshear has announced Kentucky will soon offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. “Everyone has a place on Team Kentucky, and these new license plates give motorists more options to showcase their...
WKYT 27
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
spectrumnews1.com
Can you guess Kentucky's favorite Halloween candy?
KENTUCKY — It's not Halloween without a stockpile of spooky sweets. As the big day gets closer, retail data has unveiled the most popular candies in Kentucky and around the nation. What You Need To Know. Kentucky's, and America's, favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Cups. That's according to the...
