Cookeville, TN

Altom honored by AFI, credits professors for strong foundation

Cookeville – A Tennessee Tech University alumnus has received the American Feed Industry Association 2022 Member of the Year Award. He credits his Tech professors with providing him with a strong foundation for learning and service. Eric Altom, who received his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture with an...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Biz Foundry to host “Start Here Pitch Competition”

Cookeville – The Biz Foundry, in cooperation with Highlands Careerfest will be hosting the “Start Here Pitch Competition” on Thurs. Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at 114 N. Cedar Ave. in Cookeville. Startups on the local, regional or national level are invited to apply. The...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Sixth annual Tennessee STEAM Festival brings science to life

Variety of statewide events and activities for all ages, Oct. 14-23 Murfreesboro – Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) will come to life at events and activities across the state during the 6th annual Tennessee STEAM Festival, taking place Oct. 14-23. The Festival was founded by the Discovery...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Biernacki and Matthews win Tech’s 2022 annual scholastic research awards

Cookeville – Joseph J. Biernacki, professor of chemical engineering, and Mary Matthews, assistant professor of flute at Tennessee Tech University, have been named the winners of the university’s 2022 Annual Scholastic Research Award. The award is given for “significant and innovative work” by Tech faculty. Biernacki’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Chick-fil-A Inc. says Crossville experience has exceeded expectations

Crossville – On Sept. 1 Chick-fil-A opened a restaurant in Crossville. Since that day, traffic has been steady into the restaurant with lines feeding onto N. Main St., parking at full capacity and happy customers exiting the front doors. At the time, the restaurant joined more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Knoxville and Upper Cumberland market.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Mischief and Mingle – Can you solve the Case.

Cookeville – An evening of intrigue, mystery and murder will be held on October 22, 2022 from 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. at the Putnam County Library. The madcap dinner event will include wonderful food by Chef Chad Combs, a cocktail hour and murder-themed mystery created by Kathleen Gilpatrick.
COOKEVILLE, TN

