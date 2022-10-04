Read full article on original website
Tech announces record-high graduation rate; raises funds for football ops center
Pictured – Emma Fontenot, left, and Jackson Taylor, both National Merit Scholarship finalists, shared a light moment with the Tennessee Tech Board of Trustees at the October meeting. Board approves request to state for funding of a new academic classroom building. Cookeville – At the quarterly Board of Trustees...
Altom honored by AFI, credits professors for strong foundation
Cookeville – A Tennessee Tech University alumnus has received the American Feed Industry Association 2022 Member of the Year Award. He credits his Tech professors with providing him with a strong foundation for learning and service. Eric Altom, who received his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture with an...
Biz Foundry to host “Start Here Pitch Competition”
Cookeville – The Biz Foundry, in cooperation with Highlands Careerfest will be hosting the “Start Here Pitch Competition” on Thurs. Nov. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at 114 N. Cedar Ave. in Cookeville. Startups on the local, regional or national level are invited to apply. The...
Sixth annual Tennessee STEAM Festival brings science to life
Variety of statewide events and activities for all ages, Oct. 14-23 Murfreesboro – Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) will come to life at events and activities across the state during the 6th annual Tennessee STEAM Festival, taking place Oct. 14-23. The Festival was founded by the Discovery...
Biernacki and Matthews win Tech’s 2022 annual scholastic research awards
Cookeville – Joseph J. Biernacki, professor of chemical engineering, and Mary Matthews, assistant professor of flute at Tennessee Tech University, have been named the winners of the university’s 2022 Annual Scholastic Research Award. The award is given for “significant and innovative work” by Tech faculty. Biernacki’s...
Tennessee Tech University’s School of Art, Craft and Design to hold 25th Annual Bacchanal
This beautiful painting by Meemi Liu (Cheekwood Pumpkins, Oil on Canvas, 36 X 48 in) is among the incredible auction items available for purchase at this year’s Bacchanal event. Cookeville – Tennessee Tech University’s School of Art, Craft & Design proudly presents the 25th Annual Bacchanal on Sunday Oct....
Chick-fil-A Inc. says Crossville experience has exceeded expectations
Crossville – On Sept. 1 Chick-fil-A opened a restaurant in Crossville. Since that day, traffic has been steady into the restaurant with lines feeding onto N. Main St., parking at full capacity and happy customers exiting the front doors. At the time, the restaurant joined more than 20 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Knoxville and Upper Cumberland market.
ORNL Federal Credit Union builds on history of community support with Street Painting Festival donation
A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square. The contribution...
Mischief and Mingle – Can you solve the Case.
Cookeville – An evening of intrigue, mystery and murder will be held on October 22, 2022 from 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. at the Putnam County Library. The madcap dinner event will include wonderful food by Chef Chad Combs, a cocktail hour and murder-themed mystery created by Kathleen Gilpatrick.
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top residential transactions in August 2022
PUTNAM COUNTY – The luxury housing market remained level in August with six houses again selling for above the $700,000 mark. The top homes were all located in the eastern half of the county stretching from central Cookeville to Glade Creek. The top home sold sits on 84.11 acres...
