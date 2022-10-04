Read full article on original website
Arraez, McNeil win batting titles, Judge misses Triple Crown
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. “I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said after edging the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge on Wednesday to become American League batting champion. “I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.” Arraez finished with a .316 average after going 1 for 1 with a pair of walks against the Chicago White Sox, the lowest average for an AL batting champion since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski at .301 in 1968. Correa gave him the luxury luggage on Wednesday.
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
David Ross, Chicago Cubs hope to build on strong 2nd half
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner had a solid all-around season. Christopher Morel made a successful big league debut. Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson had breakthrough performances on the mound. At the end of another long year, the Chicago Cubs felt they were moving in the right direction. “We've made...
Austin Nola not in Padres' Wednesday lineup
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's regular-season finale against right-hander John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Luis Campusano will catch for Craig Stammen and hit ninth while Nola takes a seat for the second time in three...
White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with some major issues to address after one of their most disappointing seasons. The to-do list starts with hiring a new manager to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa. This is not what general manager Rick Hahn envisioned, let alone executive vice president Ken Williams and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. But after...
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers got a nice ovation from the crowd as he exited what probably was his final regular-season game with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He hopes to be back here late next week if the Padres can get past the New York Mets in a wild-card series that starts Friday night at Citi Field.
Addison Barger hits two homers, plus more Arizona Fall League news!
Addison Barger just keeps impressing. The 22-year-old third baseman/shortstop is one of seven Blue Jays prospects currently playing in the Arizona Fall League. Like in the minor league season, Barger has continued his season-long hot streak, hitting two homers on Wednesday afternoon. His first homer of the game was a...
Mark Contreras moving to Minnesota bench Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Matt Wallner will move to right field in place of Contreras and hit ninth while Luis Arraez (hamstring) returns to be the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff man.
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said about Manaea. “He had to get out of a jam in the first inning and then just rolled from that point on.” Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. “We have to go on the road and play against a tough team and beat some of the best pitchers in the game,” third baseman Manny Machado said. “It is about going out there and enjoying the moment.”
