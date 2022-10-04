SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said about Manaea. “He had to get out of a jam in the first inning and then just rolled from that point on.” Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. “We have to go on the road and play against a tough team and beat some of the best pitchers in the game,” third baseman Manny Machado said. “It is about going out there and enjoying the moment.”

