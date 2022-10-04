Graycliff Capital Announces Waterleaf at Salt Creek, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Savannah’s Berwick Master-Planned Community

Read full article on original website
Southeast Georgia traffic interruption advisory Oct. 8-14
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 14. All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to slow down, pay attention and watch for...
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
savannahceo.com
Parker’s to Host 10th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament
Parker’s is pleased to announce that the 10th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Landings Palmetto Golf Club, located at 1 Cottonwood Dr. in Savannah, Ga. All proceeds will go to the Parker’s Fueling the Community program, which supports education in the communities Parker’s serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cross Gable House, Screven County
This may be an antebellum house, perhaps part of the old Wade Plantation. Obviously, the front dormer has been modified at some point but the overall condition of the structure is very good.
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
blufftontoday.com
Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton
Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
wtoc.com
Deal for the sale of Savannah Mall is closed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A deal for the sale of the Savannah mall is now closed. That’s according to the real estate company selling the property. However, they say the buyer information is not yet available to the public. WTOC saw the number go over $8 million dollars before...
savannahceo.com
The 24 Hour Plays Coming to Savannah October 21st and 22nd
On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 8pm on the 22nd with performances of all 6 plays at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. The performances are completely free and open to the public but we do recommend making a reservation as the Ben Tucker Theater is limited in seating. Tickets are available through the Savannah Rep website at https://www.savannahrep.org/
savannahceo.com
Savannah City Council Considering Changes to Alcohol Ordinance
Changes could be coming to Savannah businesses that serve alcohol as City Council considers making revisions to the current alcoholic beverage ordinance. Mayor Van Johnson said alcohol is a big part of Savannah, with hundreds of businesses having permits to sell. But he said the rules need to allow those businesses to thrive while keeping public safety in mind. See more.
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
WJCL
Breeze Airways announces new, nonstop flights from Savannah to New Orleans, New York
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Breeze Airways announces direct flights from Savannah. Breeze Airways has announced new direct flights out of Savannah. On Thursday, the airline announced direct flights to New Orleans and New York's Westchester County Airport, near New York City. Breeze will announce further details as...
savannahceo.com
The Savannah Council on World Affairs to Host Monthly Lecture Series
The SCWA presents Chris Giorgianni, JCB Vice President for Government & Defense, Product and Marketing. Giorgianni will deliver his talk, “The Importance of Savannah in World Trade: One American’s Perspective Working for an International Company in the Coastal Empire.”. Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022. Time: 7:30pm. Location: Skidaway...
Search under way for missing toddler in neighborhood near Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before...
wtoc.com
Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
wtoc.com
Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
connectsavannah.com
EAT IT AND LIKE IT: ‘Biggest and Best Ever’ Savannah Greek Festival ready for its comeback
Pardon the cliché, but Tommy Danos sounded like his hair was on fire. For the first 90 seconds of our chat via phone this week, I thought all I was going to get was one word answers. That has a way of making it difficult to write a story. It can, however, give you a pretty good idea of the temperature in the room.
wtoc.com
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
