The 24 Hour Plays Coming to Savannah October 21st and 22nd

On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 8pm on the 22nd with performances of all 6 plays at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. The performances are completely free and open to the public but we do recommend making a reservation as the Ben Tucker Theater is limited in seating. Tickets are available through the Savannah Rep website at https://www.savannahrep.org/
The Savannah Council on World Affairs to Host Monthly Lecture Series

The SCWA presents Chris Giorgianni, JCB Vice President for Government & Defense, Product and Marketing. Giorgianni will deliver his talk, “The Importance of Savannah in World Trade: One American’s Perspective Working for an International Company in the Coastal Empire.”. Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022. Time: 7:30pm. Location: Skidaway...
Savannah Exchange Club Presents 2022 First Responders of the Year Awards

The following Chatham Emergency Services Team Members have been selected for the 2022 Awards by the Savannah Exchange Club:. Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Delton B. Rushing. Rookie Firefighter of the Year: John M. Chmielewski. Professional Firefighter of the Year: Andrew Lee. Paramedic of the Year: Matthew Creel. The awards...
Parker’s to Host 10th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament

Parker’s is pleased to announce that the 10th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Landings Palmetto Golf Club, located at 1 Cottonwood Dr. in Savannah, Ga. All proceeds will go to the Parker’s Fueling the Community program, which supports education in the communities Parker’s serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.
Memorial Health Earns Level 1 Emergency Cardiac Care Center Designation

Memorial Health University Medical Center (MHUMC) has been designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center (ECCC) by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). MHUMC is the first hospital in southeast Georgia to earn this distinction, which recognizes our state’s highest level of emergency cardiac care. The Level I ECCC designation was awarded on September 26.
Savannah City Council Considering Changes to Alcohol Ordinance

Changes could be coming to Savannah businesses that serve alcohol as City Council considers making revisions to the current alcoholic beverage ordinance. Mayor Van Johnson said alcohol is a big part of Savannah, with hundreds of businesses having permits to sell. But he said the rules need to allow those businesses to thrive while keeping public safety in mind. See more.
Tybee Island Hotel Owners Asking for Change in Utility Rates

In 2021, the City of Tybee Island implemented a new rate structure for their utility rates. Since then, some owners of hotels and motels on the Island say that in some cases, they’re paying 200 percent more than they used to for water and sewer, and they’d like to see that change. See more.
