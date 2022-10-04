Read full article on original website
WJCL
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
wtoc.com
Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
savannahceo.com
The 24 Hour Plays Coming to Savannah October 21st and 22nd
On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 8pm on the 22nd with performances of all 6 plays at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. The performances are completely free and open to the public but we do recommend making a reservation as the Ben Tucker Theater is limited in seating. Tickets are available through the Savannah Rep website at https://www.savannahrep.org/
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
wtoc.com
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
wtoc.com
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
buffalonynews.net
SNAP Takes a Historic Approach to Green Building
SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The third phase of Savannah Neighborhood Action Project (SNAP) in the city's historic district is now certified under NGBS Green, a nationally recognized green building program by Home Innovation Research Labs. The $25 million affordable housing development renovated under Georgia's Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) includes 55 buildings around Savannah's Dixon Park and Victorian District - some dating back to the 1800's.
Savannah Tribune
16th Annual Heritage Dinner & Coastal Area Talent Showcase Returns
The 16th Annual Heritage Dinner and Coastal Area Talent Showcase is slated to emerge from its two-year virtual format, to return to its popular, in-person showcase event, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Carey Hilliards Banquet Center, located at 11111 Abercorn Street. A welcoming reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Dinner Showcase at 7:00 p.m.
wtoc.com
Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
wtoc.com
Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
Albany Herald
Albany airport has $30.3 million wish list ask
ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according...
Savannah Greek Festival attendees on what they enjoyed most
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday. Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing. Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival: Angela Baumgartner has […]
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
blufftontoday.com
Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton
Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia study indicates $103M in improvements needed for state's air cargo system
(The Center Square) — A Georgia study identified more than $103 million in air cargo investments at Georgia airports to keep up with growing demands, and state taxpayers may fund at least some of the projects. The Statewide Air Cargo Study conducted for the Georgia Department of Transportation recommended...
Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee issues first report
The Bulloch County Moratorium Committee issued their first interim report this week. The steering committee was formed consisting of nine stakeholders appointed to study the recommended updates and changes. Assisted by County staff and consultants with the requisite expertise, this committee will provide findings or recommendations that can be used by the Board of Commissioners to act as the moratorium proceeds and concludes.
Time to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
This year marks the fifteenth year that the Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH) board members, staff and volunteers are coming together to support OAH’s Community Chicken Dinner fundraiser. The annual event helps raise critical funds to support OAH mission and raise recognition in the community for the vital role OAH serves.
wtoc.com
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
