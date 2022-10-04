ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Homecoming week underway at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homecoming weekend is underway at Savannah State University! The sea of gold and blue has taken over Alexis Circle for yard fest, the parade, and fish fry. There’s music, dancing and good food. This year’s homecoming is even more special because this is the first full-scale...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

The 24 Hour Plays Coming to Savannah October 21st and 22nd

On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 8pm on the 22nd with performances of all 6 plays at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. The performances are completely free and open to the public but we do recommend making a reservation as the Ben Tucker Theater is limited in seating. Tickets are available through the Savannah Rep website at https://www.savannahrep.org/
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
buffalonynews.net

SNAP Takes a Historic Approach to Green Building

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The third phase of Savannah Neighborhood Action Project (SNAP) in the city's historic district is now certified under NGBS Green, a nationally recognized green building program by Home Innovation Research Labs. The $25 million affordable housing development renovated under Georgia's Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) includes 55 buildings around Savannah's Dixon Park and Victorian District - some dating back to the 1800's.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

16th Annual Heritage Dinner & Coastal Area Talent Showcase Returns

The 16th Annual Heritage Dinner and Coastal Area Talent Showcase is slated to emerge from its two-year virtual format, to return to its popular, in-person showcase event, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Carey Hilliards Banquet Center, located at 11111 Abercorn Street. A welcoming reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Dinner Showcase at 7:00 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Debate around alumni fundraiser, delayed project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a controversy sparked by delays and a lack of transparency. We’re talking about a proposed brick display to honor alumni at the new Herschel V. Jenkins High School. The school opened last year. The Jenkins Alumni Association collected thousands of dollars for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Albany Herald

Albany airport has $30.3 million wish list ask

ATLANTA — Georgia will need to invest $103.7 million in air cargo improvements to meet the industry’s future needs, not including investments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a new study has concluded. The vast majority of those improvements should occur at the airports serving Savannah and Albany, according...
ALBANY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Greek Festival attendees on what they enjoyed most

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival kicked off its 71st year at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church Thursday. Festivities included authentic Greek food like Gyro sandwiches and Baklava as well as vibrant art, Greek music and dancing. Here is what some of the visitors had to say about the festival: Angela Baumgartner has […]
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Cassandra's Kitchen celebrates its grand opening in Old Town Bluffton

Bluffton residents gathered in Old Town Bluffton on Oct. 6 to celebrate the grand opening of Cassandra’s Kitchen. grand opening on Oct. 6. The grand opening celebration for the cooking/kitchen products emporium included a ribbon cutting, lessons in making a Charcuterie board, margaritas made by the store owner Cassandra Schultz, and prizes.
Grice Connect

Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee issues first report

The Bulloch County Moratorium Committee issued their first interim report this week. The steering committee was formed consisting of nine stakeholders appointed to study the recommended updates and changes. Assisted by County staff and consultants with the requisite expertise, this committee will provide findings or recommendations that can be used by the Board of Commissioners to act as the moratorium proceeds and concludes.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA

