On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 8pm on the 22nd with performances of all 6 plays at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. The performances are completely free and open to the public but we do recommend making a reservation as the Ben Tucker Theater is limited in seating. Tickets are available through the Savannah Rep website at https://www.savannahrep.org/

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO