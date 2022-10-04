Read full article on original website
EU passes law forcing Apple to switch to USB-C by 2024
The European Parliament voted in an overwhelming majority Tuesday to enforce USB-C as the standard charging port across a wide range of consumer electronics. The law will come into effect by the end of 2024. With the legislation passed, Apple has a couple of years to complete the transition of...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024
In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
Finally! USB-C charging ports will be required by law in the EU for most portable tech from 2024
No more propriety chargers!
MySanAntonio
Apple's €1.1 billion French antitrust fine slashed by 66%
Apple Inc. won a €728 million-euro ($715 million) reduction to the record €1.1 billion penalty it was hit with in 2020 for anti-competitive agreements with two favored distributors. The Paris court of appeals reduced Apple's total fine on Thursday to about €371.6 million, an official at France's antitrust...
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Phone Arena
Now or never, Android and iPhone users! Switching to Pixel 7 over iPhone 14 - the time is right?
That’s it, folks! This year, Google’s more reasonably priced flagship phones get a legitimate chance to make up some ground in the tough fight against Apple’s flagships in the US, as well as the UK and Europe due to the sky-high prices of the iPhone 14 series outside of North America.
EU moves to require universal charger for all mobile devices
The European Parliament has approved a new regulation that would require all mobile devices, cameras and tablets sold in the European Union to have USB Type-C charging ports by the end of 2024.
The best Android phones in 2022
In the market for a non-Apple phone? Here are the best Android phones in the UK right now.
EU votes in favor of making USB-C a requirement, and all eyes are on the iPhone
The European Parliament has passed a law that will make the USB-C port the common charging port amongst mobile devices. The law isn't expected to go into full effect until 2024 with it expanding to laptops in 2026.
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Apple finally forced to equip iPhones with USB-C (but not until 2024!)
The EU law ruling we've all been waiting for has finally passed
9to5Mac
iPod inventor Tony Fadell says EU requirement for USB-C iPhone is the 'right thing' as he sees Apple as a monopoly
Former Apple VP Tony Fadell became known as “the father of the iPod.” Although he no longer has any ties with Apple, he often shares opinions on what the company has been doing. This time, Fadell shared his thoughts on the European Union’s requirement for iPhone with a USB-C port. The engineer believes that this is the “right thing” to do and that he now sees Apple in a monopolistic position.
Google's new Pixel Watch faces hurdles with economy, no iPhone support
OAKLAND, Calif., Oct 6 (Reuters) - Google's debut smartwatch will go on sale Oct. 13 for $350, the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit said on Thursday, taking on a field dominated by Apple Watch at a time when inflation-hammered consumers are shunning all forms of pricey wearables.
Apple Insider
iPhone must use USB-C by 2024, says EU law
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The European Union will require all iPhones as well as other electronic including tablets to incorporate USB-C no later than the end of 2024.
MySanAntonio
Pixel 7 Pro Hands-On: Google's Unexpected Challenge To iPhone 14 Pro Max
There's a sense of familiarity about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google's latest Android smartphones may only have made their official debut today, but the search giant's decision to effectively spoil the surprise — rather than leave that entirely to the leak merchants — months in advance means the two new handsets feel much more like known quantities than rival announcements manage to land as. Factor in the subtle evolution of Google's Pixel design language, and you can't be blamed for wondering exactly what you should be excited about, here.
