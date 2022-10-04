ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

To ensure Biden’s EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate

At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured…
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Journal Inquirer

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy