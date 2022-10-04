Read full article on original website
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
Search for next Columbus police chief continues
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward. A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight. Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday. No timeline has been...
Toyota donates 12 training cars to schools and fire departments
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi has donated 12 Corollas to local schools and fire departments for training purposes. The cars will also be used at the following fire departments:. Amory Fire Department. Richmond Fire Department. Alpine Fire Department. Lee County Fire Department. The recipient of the 12th car...
Dry weather is perfect for harvesting cotton
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - When people think of Mississippi, they often picture cotton. But how has the dry weather affected the crop in north Mississippi?. Dr. Bill Burdine of the Mississippi State Research and Extension Center in Verona said the weather is perfect for harvesting cotton. "The cotton needs plenty...
Saltillo Primary hoping repair to sewage line is completed Wednesday
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Saltillo Primary School administrators hope a sewage line blockage will be repaired Wednesday afternoon. Principal Brad Jackson said the school was alerted of the blockage on Monday. Administrators brought in portable toilets for students and staff.
Winner of 'The Pitch' announced Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The winner of “The Pitch” was announced on Monday. Pearson Davis, the owner of Humble Roots Candle Company, was announced as the winner. The annual competition pits entrepreneurs against one another in the hopes of getting their businesses off the ground. Four finalists pitched...
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
Man banished from county — for second time — after pleading guilty to stalking Mississippi mayor
Matthew Reardon has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Reardon, who had been charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill, pleaded guilty on Friday in Circuit Court. As part of his sentence, Reardon was banished from Lafayette County for five years and ordered to be on unsupervised...
Lowndes County recreation director died overnight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County Recreation Director Roger Short died overnight at the age of 72. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed the death Thursday morning. The coroner said Short became ill and was taken to the hospital in Columbus where he died shortly after midnight of natural causes.
County recreation director passes away
Roger Short, 72, a man synonymous with sports and recreation in Lowndes County, passed away early this morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Short worked for years with the Columbus-Lowndes Recreation Authority, eventually becoming executive director, a post he held for about 12 years. He retired in 2014. After the CLRA was dissolved in 2017, he was named director for Lowndes County’s recreation department where he still served.
Tupelo PD reminding public to lock car doors
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It might seem like a no-brainer to lock your car at night and when you're not using it. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said some people are taking advantage of those who don't lock their doors, and it could pose a danger to the community. He...
Columbus apartments scheduled for renovation, saved from demolition
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus apartment complex on the brink of demolition is saved by a new owner. This will require more than a million dollars of improvements at Oak Manor Apartments. “We figured out housing is a definite need, especially affordable housing, so not just housing but...
Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville
A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
New University of Mississippi Faculty Members Bring New Perspectives on Studying the South
Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons spent time on campus before joining faculty. Thomas Wolfe wrote that you can’t go home again, but perhaps it is possible to return to a college campus after a few years away. New University of Mississippi faculty members Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons aren’t...
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation
Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
Columbus narrows down police chief candidates to eight
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus is getting closer to naming a new chief of police. A special committee tasked with finding the next police chief met on Tuesday to make cuts to its list of potential candidates. "The meeting today was very successful,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The committee has...
