Catoctin Colorfest is back in Thurmont Oct. 8 and 9

Chris Miller smiles at Harper during the Catoctin Colorfest in Thurmont in 2021. The event returns on Oct. 8 and 9. Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

An estimated 100,000-plus people descend on Thurmont each fall for the annual Catoctin Colorfest, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals on the East Coast.

Indeed, it’s so large, it’s the only Frederick County festival with its own Wikipedia page.