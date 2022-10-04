ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Bear Home Entries Hit Another Record in Connecticut

It’s already been a record-breaking year for bears breaking into homes in our state, and the number might only rise during the fall, which experts say is a really active time for bears. Now, they're urging people to help prevent these types of encounters. “It's been a record year...
3 Former CT Residents Cleaning Up After Florida Homes Damaged by Hurricane Ian

People across Southwest Florida continue to assess damage after Hurricane Ian's devastating impact. Among those cleaning up are three former Connecticut residents who are now living in the same North Port neighborhood. Gail Comstock, Kim Desjardins and Stella Bresh live within walking distance from each other. Each of their homes...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Bradley International Airport ranked No. 2 ‘Best Airport in U.S.’ by 'Condé Nast Traveler'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether Connecticut travelers decide to fly out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport on budget airline Avelo, or fly out of Windsor Locks’ Bradley International Airport for a trip on Breeze Airways, travelers have a few choices when it comes to booking their next flight. But according to a recent survey, one Connecticut airport stands out from others in the state — and in the country.
Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft

THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut

The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
Florida grateful for help, but sent Indiana Guard home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After Hurricane Ian struck Florida's southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were...
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
