News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Register Citizen
New England winter 2022-23 expected to be snowier than usual, AccuWeather predicts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents are experiencing chilly temperatures following the arrival of autumn, and according to a new report, they should anticipate heavy snowfall in the coming winter. AccuWeather released its 2022-23 early winter weather forecast to predict the snowfall, temperature...
The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
NewsTimes
These historical maps of Connecticut show the state from 1685-1915
Long before the days that Nutmeggers used a GPS to navigate the Merritt Parkway, they were using paper maps created by navigators to guide their horses and buggies. Not only did they rely on maps to travel on land, but they also relied on them to navigate the Ocean. These...
NBC Connecticut
Bear Home Entries Hit Another Record in Connecticut
It’s already been a record-breaking year for bears breaking into homes in our state, and the number might only rise during the fall, which experts say is a really active time for bears. Now, they're urging people to help prevent these types of encounters. “It's been a record year...
NBC Connecticut
3 Former CT Residents Cleaning Up After Florida Homes Damaged by Hurricane Ian
People across Southwest Florida continue to assess damage after Hurricane Ian's devastating impact. Among those cleaning up are three former Connecticut residents who are now living in the same North Port neighborhood. Gail Comstock, Kim Desjardins and Stella Bresh live within walking distance from each other. Each of their homes...
Will Hurricane Ian cause Connecticut homeowners to see an insurance price hike?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Florida homeowners have already seen their insurance rates skyrocket in recent years. And, now, Connecticut may see part of the brunt of more damage. Experts have called Hurricane Ian a “worst-case scenario.” In its aftermath, Florida policyholders could see their rates increase another 30% — on top of already having […]
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
NewsTimes
Bradley International Airport ranked No. 2 ‘Best Airport in U.S.’ by 'Condé Nast Traveler'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Whether Connecticut travelers decide to fly out of Tweed New Haven Regional Airport on budget airline Avelo, or fly out of Windsor Locks’ Bradley International Airport for a trip on Breeze Airways, travelers have a few choices when it comes to booking their next flight. But according to a recent survey, one Connecticut airport stands out from others in the state — and in the country.
Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft
THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
hwy.co
10 Famous People From Connecticut
You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
ctexaminer.com
In Face Of Rising Rents, Poor Repair, Curtailed Leases, Tenants Unions Gain Foothold in Connecticut
The garage doors of a Stamford high-rise are often stuck open, so anyone can walk in and go up to the apartments inside. Tenants say they sometimes hear people in the hallways at night, and sometimes their door handles jiggle as if someone is trying to get in. Tenants say...
capeandislands.org
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
NewsTimes
Florida grateful for help, but sent Indiana Guard home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After Hurricane Ian struck Florida's southwest coast, officials in the state realized they had enough National Guard units available and sent the crews that had come from Indiana home. Florida had requested help through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. And the Indiana units were...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
NewsTimes
How Hurricane Ian could inflate property insurance premiums in Connecticut
As one analyst predicts $63 billion in insurance claims from Hurricane Ian, Connecticut's cluster of specialty insurers are girding to cover a portion of those losses through reinsurance policies they sell — putting additional pressure on home and auto insurance rates as carriers look to recoup losses. Ian was...
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: The CT economy is not sinking despite what you're hearing. It's growing slowly
The message on Friday was grim: Connecticut's economy shrank in the spring at an annual rate of 4.7 percent, the second worst in the nation. Our feeble gain in personal income was No. 50. “Devastating,” read one headline written by a politics blogger with scant experience reporting on the economy....
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
