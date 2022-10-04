ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

To ensure Biden’s EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate

At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured…
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WVNews

What crisis is brewing in Europe?

European governments are facing a choice of which kind of crisis to have: An energy crisis or a fiscal crisis. The global economy may hang in the balance. Estimates of the size of the energy price shock vary, but one plausible assessment runs in the range of 6% to 8% of GDP for Europe.
ECONOMY

