Savannah, GA

savannahceo.com

Savannah City Council Considering Changes to Alcohol Ordinance

Changes could be coming to Savannah businesses that serve alcohol as City Council considers making revisions to the current alcoholic beverage ordinance. Mayor Van Johnson said alcohol is a big part of Savannah, with hundreds of businesses having permits to sell. But he said the rules need to allow those businesses to thrive while keeping public safety in mind. See more.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

60th Annual Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair October 17 – 22

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Fair Week will kick off with the parade at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 15 in downtown Statesboro. The Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 begins Monday, October 17. This is the 60th year for the much anticipated annual event for Bulloch and the surrounding area.
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
buffalonynews.net

SNAP Takes a Historic Approach to Green Building

SAVANNAH, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The third phase of Savannah Neighborhood Action Project (SNAP) in the city's historic district is now certified under NGBS Green, a nationally recognized green building program by Home Innovation Research Labs. The $25 million affordable housing development renovated under Georgia's Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) includes 55 buildings around Savannah's Dixon Park and Victorian District - some dating back to the 1800's.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate. Savannah Greek Festival When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8 Where: Hellenic Community Center Price: No price is listed on the event page. More information is available through the link here. Sulfur Street Fair […]
SAVANNAH, GA
abccolumbia.com

Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
#Alcoholic Beverage#Politics Local#Coastal Georgia Center#City Of Savannah Revenue
savannahceo.com

Brightside Advocacy to Open Second Supervised Visitation Center

Brightside Child & Family Advocacy continues to provide families in Chatham County with high quality and personalized advocacy for children in foster care. Expanding programs allow the organization to not only advocate for children in court but to provide more services to help support the family unit as a whole.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
savannahceo.com

Savannah Exchange Club Presents 2022 First Responders of the Year Awards

The following Chatham Emergency Services Team Members have been selected for the 2022 Awards by the Savannah Exchange Club:. Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Delton B. Rushing. Rookie Firefighter of the Year: John M. Chmielewski. Professional Firefighter of the Year: Andrew Lee. Paramedic of the Year: Matthew Creel. The awards...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

The 24 Hour Plays Coming to Savannah October 21st and 22nd

On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 8pm on the 22nd with performances of all 6 plays at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. The performances are completely free and open to the public but we do recommend making a reservation as the Ben Tucker Theater is limited in seating. Tickets are available through the Savannah Rep website at https://www.savannahrep.org/
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8

Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.”  Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Parker’s to Host 10th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament

Parker’s is pleased to announce that the 10th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Landings Palmetto Golf Club, located at 1 Cottonwood Dr. in Savannah, Ga. All proceeds will go to the Parker’s Fueling the Community program, which supports education in the communities Parker’s serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

The Savannah Council on World Affairs to Host Monthly Lecture Series

The SCWA presents Chris Giorgianni, JCB Vice President for Government & Defense, Product and Marketing. Giorgianni will deliver his talk, “The Importance of Savannah in World Trade: One American’s Perspective Working for an International Company in the Coastal Empire.”. Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022. Time: 7:30pm. Location: Skidaway...
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

DineSouth ’22: Rusty Pig BBQ

Family Recipes, Casual Dining. Cindy and Neal Anderson started Rusty Pig more than 13 years ago to share the best barbeque with friends and family, quickly growing into two restaurants and they’re not done yet. With a passion for bringing quality food to the neighborhood, they look forward to...
GLENNVILLE, GA

