Biden focusing on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden landed in hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian...
Amid bleak reports, Stefanowski says CT’s economy is broken
Bob Stefanowski, the GOP nominee for governor, and his running mate Laura Devlin are campaigning on a plan to fix Connecticut’s economy. But first, they have to convince voters that it’s broken. On Tuesday morning, at a Bruegger’s Bagels shop in New Haven, Stefanowski and Devlin made their...
New England winter 2022-23 expected to be snowier than usual, AccuWeather predicts
Connecticut residents are experiencing chilly temperatures following the arrival of autumn, and according to a new report, they should anticipate heavy snowfall in the coming winter. AccuWeather released its 2022-23 early winter weather forecast to predict the snowfall, temperature and ski conditions across the country. The report outlines the results...
Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
CT employee unions to seek arbitration over pandemic pay
Fifteen unions representing more than 40,000 state employees announced Wednesday that they plan to seek arbitration to secure special pay for workers who faced considerable health risk during the worst of the pandemic. The State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition’s decision comes after periodic discussions spread over 10 months with Gov....
At least 248,000 private-sector workers filed for pandemic bonuses
The state comptroller’s office will review at least 248,000 applications for pandemic bonuses but some of those requests are incomplete and it could be months before it’s clear how many private-sector workers will receive them — and how much they’ll get. What appears certain, however, is...
Watchdog says Glastonbury lawyer may be incapacitated
The office that prosecutes disciplinary cases against Connecticut lawyers says it has “information and belief” that Glastonbury lawyer Wesley S. Spears “is incapacitated from continuing to practice law by reason of physical and/or mental illness.”. INCAPACITATED?. LAWYER: Wesley S. Spears, who practices from his Glastonbury apartment. ALLEGATION:...
