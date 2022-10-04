Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Discussion for new southside community center happening Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday the City of Savannah is getting one step closer to opening a community center on the southside. Thursday is about getting to speak with the community about what you want to see at the community center and what would be important for you to have.
Savannah Tribune
16th Annual Heritage Dinner & Coastal Area Talent Showcase Returns
The 16th Annual Heritage Dinner and Coastal Area Talent Showcase is slated to emerge from its two-year virtual format, to return to its popular, in-person showcase event, on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Carey Hilliards Banquet Center, located at 11111 Abercorn Street. A welcoming reception starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Dinner Showcase at 7:00 p.m.
Chatham County Election Officials urge voters to get registered ahead of November elections
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The last day to register to vote in Chatham County is approaching fast and election officials want to make sure you’re ready to cast your ballot. “With something as important as this gubernatorial and midterm election you want to make sure you get your ballot in and get it counted,” said Colin […]
wtoc.com
Group working to get Hinesville VA Clinic renamed after Vietnam War veterans
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville VA Clinic is now one step closer to holding the names of four area Vietnam veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This is more than friends meeting for breakfast. Bruce McCartney, Donald Singleton, and Brenda Acebes all have ties to the Vietnam War and know how important it is to remember those who were lost.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah State University National Alumni Association (SSUNAA) 2022-2023 King Marius L. Davis ~ Class Of 2006
Marius L. Davis is a Savannah, Georgia native, and a 2006 graduate of Savannah State University (SSU) where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with a focus in Public Relations and Advertising and a minor in Africana Studies. In 2015, Davis earned a Master of Arts degree in Professional Communication and Leadership from Armstrong State University.
savannahceo.com
Savannah City Council Considering Changes to Alcohol Ordinance
Changes could be coming to Savannah businesses that serve alcohol as City Council considers making revisions to the current alcoholic beverage ordinance. Mayor Van Johnson said alcohol is a big part of Savannah, with hundreds of businesses having permits to sell. But he said the rules need to allow those businesses to thrive while keeping public safety in mind. See more.
Savannah State University celebrates Homecoming 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. when the SSU […]
savannahceo.com
Savannah Exchange Club Presents 2022 First Responders of the Year Awards
The following Chatham Emergency Services Team Members have been selected for the 2022 Awards by the Savannah Exchange Club:. Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Delton B. Rushing. Rookie Firefighter of the Year: John M. Chmielewski. Professional Firefighter of the Year: Andrew Lee. Paramedic of the Year: Matthew Creel. The awards...
savannahceo.com
The Savannah Council on World Affairs to Host Monthly Lecture Series
The SCWA presents Chris Giorgianni, JCB Vice President for Government & Defense, Product and Marketing. Giorgianni will deliver his talk, “The Importance of Savannah in World Trade: One American’s Perspective Working for an International Company in the Coastal Empire.”. Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022. Time: 7:30pm. Location: Skidaway...
savannahceo.com
The 24 Hour Plays Coming to Savannah October 21st and 22nd
On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 8pm on the 22nd with performances of all 6 plays at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. The performances are completely free and open to the public but we do recommend making a reservation as the Ben Tucker Theater is limited in seating. Tickets are available through the Savannah Rep website at https://www.savannahrep.org/
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
Savannah Tribune
Introducing…Savannah State University’s 2022 Homecoming Court!
Savannah State University (SSU) is celebrating Homecoming 2022 with a weeklong schedule of events themed “We are Significant. Steadfast. Unstoppable.” Notable events include the coronation of Mr. and Miss Savannah State University, a Golf Scramble and Greek Step Show, culminating with the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 8. The SSU Tigers host the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons in T. A. Wright Stadium with kickoff at 3 p.m. “We are excited to welcome alumni and friends back home for the biggest tailgate in the South,” said Moncello Stewart, Homecoming Committee Chair. “Our annual fish fry and yard fest events promise a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to crown our new Mr. and Miss Savannah State University.”
Savannah Mall: Here’s an update on the sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ten-X, the real estate company selling the Savannah Mall, has confirmed that a deal for the mall is now closed. In a statement to WSAV, Thomas Dobrowski, Vice Chairman of Capital Markets said, “We can confirm that the sale closed two days ago. However, we’re not permitted to release further information […]
WSAV-TV
SCCPSS announces Superintendent’s Student of the Month
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has named a 5th grader from White Bluff Elementary as the Superintendent’s Student of the Month. School officials say that she was a High Honor Roll student with some of the highest marks on the Georgia Milestone Assessment....
Pay It Forward: Three-time cancer survivor provides free hairstyles, support to survivors
Meet April Harmon Daniels SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Cancer can be isolating but one local hairstylist is helping other women feel connected and supported during their journey because she’s been there, not once, but three times. Now, she is paying it forward by pampering survivors. Once a year, during October, Turning Heads Salon opens its […]
savannahceo.com
Memorial Health Earns Level 1 Emergency Cardiac Care Center Designation
Memorial Health University Medical Center (MHUMC) has been designated a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center (ECCC) by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). MHUMC is the first hospital in southeast Georgia to earn this distinction, which recognizes our state’s highest level of emergency cardiac care. The Level I ECCC designation was awarded on September 26.
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
savannahceo.com
EMC Engineering Services, Inc. Announces New Member to EMC Board of Directors
EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, is excited to announce a new member to the company’s Board of Directors, effective August 17, 2022. Joining the Board is Mr. Joel D. Womack, PE, whose appointment will bring EMC’s total board membership to nine. “I am very pleased...
WJCL
Savannah State hosting homecoming events this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's an exciting week on the campus of Savannah State University; it's time to celebrate homecoming. Homecoming swag is ready to go in the bookstore. And Tiger Arena is ready for a big pep rally Wednesday night. This year, the traditional parade will be held on campus instead of downtown. Savannah State leaders believe they have the best homecoming celebration anywhere.
WJCL
First responder, widow of Army Ranger receives free house in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — A local first responder received a major surprise in Rincon on Thursday. Operation Finally Home, a national non-profit, gave Miranda Briggs a mortgage-free home. Teary-eyed, Briggs and her daughter arrived to see dozens of community members waving American flags along the street of her new home...
