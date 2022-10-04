ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooler, GA

Wawa Is Heading To Georgia

Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service

In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
Beloved Gas Station Chain Wawa Coming to Georgia

Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." See more.
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
Georgia DOT Study Shows $30 Billion in Commodities Arrive and Depart Georgia by Air Each Year

The Georgia Department of Transportation released its Statewide Air Cargo Study that provides a comprehensive review of the air cargo industry in Georgia. The study was conducted from July 2021 to September 2022 and was designed to identify current and forecasted air cargo activity to determine if new facilities or improvements to existing facilities are needed, and to estimate costs associated with the identified improvement needs.
Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee issues first report

The Bulloch County Moratorium Committee issued their first interim report this week. The steering committee was formed consisting of nine stakeholders appointed to study the recommended updates and changes. Assisted by County staff and consultants with the requisite expertise, this committee will provide findings or recommendations that can be used by the Board of Commissioners to act as the moratorium proceeds and concludes.
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
Meet the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market: Willow Farmer

Willow Farmer, lanky and tall, moves as quickly as a tiger in the full-time market manager position at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. With a smile and accommodating words, Farmer, in a jacket as bright and as orange as the pumpkins and harvest crafts of the latest season of fall, darts to and fro as tables are set up early each Saturday morning — as early as 7 or 7:30.
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter

ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History

Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
