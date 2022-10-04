Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
The Daily South
Wawa Is Heading To Georgia
Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia study indicates $103M in improvements needed for state's air cargo system
(The Center Square) — A Georgia study identified more than $103 million in air cargo investments at Georgia airports to keep up with growing demands, and state taxpayers may fund at least some of the projects. The Statewide Air Cargo Study conducted for the Georgia Department of Transportation recommended...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
savannahceo.com
Beloved Gas Station Chain Wawa Coming to Georgia
Wawa convenience stores and gas stations are coming to Georgia. The New Jersey-based business announced on Wednesday that they would open at least one store in the Peach State by 2024, with the potential for up to 20 stores "in the future." See more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
WALB 10
Should Georgia change its marijuana laws? Residents react
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s marijuana laws may be challenged, following President Biden’s executive order on Thursday. The president is pushing states to pardon those convicted of marijuana possession. Georgia is one of 19 states that still impose jail time for simple possession of marijuana. State representatives say...
savannahceo.com
Georgia DOT Study Shows $30 Billion in Commodities Arrive and Depart Georgia by Air Each Year
The Georgia Department of Transportation released its Statewide Air Cargo Study that provides a comprehensive review of the air cargo industry in Georgia. The study was conducted from July 2021 to September 2022 and was designed to identify current and forecasted air cargo activity to determine if new facilities or improvements to existing facilities are needed, and to estimate costs associated with the identified improvement needs.
Bulloch County Zoning Moratorium Committee issues first report
The Bulloch County Moratorium Committee issued their first interim report this week. The steering committee was formed consisting of nine stakeholders appointed to study the recommended updates and changes. Assisted by County staff and consultants with the requisite expertise, this committee will provide findings or recommendations that can be used by the Board of Commissioners to act as the moratorium proceeds and concludes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
Both of Georgia’s Secretary of State candidates defend voting rights, but they differ on what that means
Georgia Secretary of State candidates Republican Brad Raffensperger and Democrat Bee Nguyen both claim to be strong defenders of voting rights for Georgians, though they hold starkly different visions about how to protect the state’s elections. One of the Secretary of State’s main jobs is to administer elections. During...
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Hardee Greens expanding to Jasper County, investing $1.3 million
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WOLO)— Jasper County is expected to gain 58 new jobs following Hardee Greens LLC’s expansion announcement. The vertical farm startup will invest $1.3 million towards the new operation and will begin producing the first quarter of 2023. Hardee Greens says it is partnering with Local Grown...
Meet the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market: Willow Farmer
Willow Farmer, lanky and tall, moves as quickly as a tiger in the full-time market manager position at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market. With a smile and accommodating words, Farmer, in a jacket as bright and as orange as the pumpkins and harvest crafts of the latest season of fall, darts to and fro as tables are set up early each Saturday morning — as early as 7 or 7:30.
WXIA 11 Alive
A guide to the other Georgia state offices you'll be voting on and why they matter
ATLANTA — Beyond just the well-publicized races for governor and U.S. Senate in Georgia, there are seven other statewide jobs up for election this November. The daily grind is a lot, and for many people, keeping up with politics is something they have only so much attention span for. You may already know a lot about Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, but chances are you're not quite as familiar with Mark Butler.
wtoc.com
Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Development Authority team up for Agriculture Night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One community is shining a spotlight tonight on the backbone of our region’s economy - agriculture. The local chamber of commerce teams up with the Downtown Statesboro team up to present Agriculture Night each Fall. They’ve been doing this for years and years as a way to remind people of this growing community’s farmland roots.
GSP: Savannah man killed in fatal early morning crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department shut down the west end of Hwy 80 at Johnny Mercer Boulevard due to a traffic fatality early Friday morning. At 5:03 a.m., Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd at State Route 26 in Chatham County. GSP […]
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Essence
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Comments / 0