Driver killed when tree falls on car traveling on I-95 in Westchester County
A preliminary investigation determined that 34-year-old Susan Braga was traveling southbound when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
Tractor Trailer Crash in New York State Leads to Manure Spill on Major Interstate
One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor trailer crash Thursday afternoon. Police say parts of the roadway were closed for several hours after the rollover crash. Offcials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life threatening injuries.
26-Year-Old Saugerties Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash in Catskill
An Ulster County man is dead despite the heroic efforts of several people who tried to save his life. Police are releasing more information following a fatal crash that took place at approximately 4pm on Friday, September 30, 2022. Emergency responders were call to State Route 32 near the intersection...
Man Found Sleeping In Car On I-84 In Middlebury Accused Of Driving Under Influence
A 30-year-old Fairfield County man was accused of driving under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in his car on a highway. The incident happened in New Haven County on I-84 westbound in Middlebury at about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Connecticut State Police reported. A...
Police ‘Astonished’ As Friend Picks Up Hunterdon County Chase Suspect In Freshly Stolen Audi
Officers say they were left “astonished” after a friend was driving an Audi that had just been stolen when arriving at the station to pick up a police chase suspect in Hunterdon County. Readington Township Police saw two vehicles, a dark-colored Audi and a Honda Accord, traveling closely...
WATCH As NY State Troopers Save Teenager from Burning Car! What Happened?
Be advised, the video below could be upsetting to some. On a daily basis our New York State Police find themselves in a variety of situations. From a simple flat tire assist to saving someone's life, these Troopers never know exactly what they will encounter while out on patrol. On this September morning officers saved the life of a 17-year-old by pulling him from a burning vehicle.
Woman Accused Of Throwing Metal Object, Injuring Child In Greenburgh
A woman is facing an assault charge after police reported that she threw a metal object that struck and injured a child in Westchester County. The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
BREAKING: City cops say accused Courtyard killer was present during August murder in the city
POUGHKEEPSIE – The suspected Courtyard hotel killer has been identified as “being present” at a City of Poughkeepsie homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of August 9,, 2022, on Mansion Street in the city. Surveillance footage indicates that the victim, Darren Villani, 28, was in...
Kerhonkson man accused of beating 2 with rock
A Kerhonkson man was arrested on Wednesday for an assault in Ulster County that occurred on Saturday, September 3.
Man Charged With DUI After Stop On I-95 Entrance Ramp In Darien
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Jeffrey Zager, of Bridgeport, was arrested following a traffic stop in Darien at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Darien Police Department reported. An officer...
NYSP: Two in custody after car chase in Menands
Two are in custody following a chase that started in East Greenbush and ended on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Menands. East Greenbush started the chase, a reported stolen vehicle, and state police aided.
Police respond to fatal motorcycle and car crash in Catskill
Catskill state police responded to a car and motorcycle accident in the town of Catskill. Daniel Valk, 26, of Saugerties was pronounced dead at the scene after responding troopers attempted life saving procedures.
Commercial burglary suspect caught after one-month investigation
WALDEN – A 65-year-old Middletown man is in the Orange County Jail without bail for allegedly committing three commercial burglaries and two attempted commercial burglaries of Walden village businesses. Village Police arrested Leonard Taylor on Monday, October 3 and charged him with nine crimes – three counts of burglary,...
Piles of trash renew illegal dumping concerns in Orange County
News 12 found bags of garbage and loose trash littered along Seven Springs Road on the border of Monroe and Kiryas Joel Tuesday after a viewer reached out to alert News 12 to the conditions.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Motorist ticketed for driving without license following head-on crash
RED HOOK – A head-on crash on West Kerley Corners Road in the Town of Red Hook late Friday night resulted in one driver being ticketed for failing to keep right as well as driving without a license. Red Hook Police said at around 11:45 p.m., a 20133 Subaru...
Gas station employee shot on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
Fire in hi-rise apartment complex frightens residents (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were summoned to the 11th floor of a Main Street hi-rise on Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. to battle a fire in one of the apartments. The entire on-duty crew from Poughkeepsie arrived at 135 Main Street and were joined by crews from the Arlington and Fairview fire departments.
