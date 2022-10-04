ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH As NY State Troopers Save Teenager from Burning Car! What Happened?

Be advised, the video below could be upsetting to some. On a daily basis our New York State Police find themselves in a variety of situations. From a simple flat tire assist to saving someone's life, these Troopers never know exactly what they will encounter while out on patrol. On this September morning officers saved the life of a 17-year-old by pulling him from a burning vehicle.
Commercial burglary suspect caught after one-month investigation

WALDEN – A 65-year-old Middletown man is in the Orange County Jail without bail for allegedly committing three commercial burglaries and two attempted commercial burglaries of Walden village businesses. Village Police arrested Leonard Taylor on Monday, October 3 and charged him with nine crimes – three counts of burglary,...
WALDEN, NY
CBS New York

Gas station employee shot on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
WYANDANCH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire in hi-rise apartment complex frightens residents (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were summoned to the 11th floor of a Main Street hi-rise on Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. to battle a fire in one of the apartments. The entire on-duty crew from Poughkeepsie arrived at 135 Main Street and were joined by crews from the Arlington and Fairview fire departments.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

