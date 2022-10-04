ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot serving warrant

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

Florida deputy fatally shot while serving warrant

POLK CITY - A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while serving a warrant in central Florida.

The 21-year-old Polk Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot after entering a trailer in the early morning with three other deputies to serve a warrant on a suspect wanted for failing to appear on a felony drug charge.

The deputy, one of the youngest on the force, was taken to a hospital where he died, "despite valiant efforts," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

The deputy's name wasn't immediately released publicly, pending notification of family.

Polk County is located halfway between Orlando and Tampa.

Comments / 61

Child of God
5d ago

yet police have no protection because Democrats are all for criminals and leave police afraid to protect themselves because the family of these losers be like " He/She was a good person and didn't deserve this!!! 1-800- Lawyer!! I'm so sorry for the loss of this officer and may God protect all law enforcement against the enemy in D.C. and pure Evil in this world. 🙏

Reply(7)
17
nevermind
4d ago

RIP and condolences to your family and friends of the Blue.Thank you for your service and you pd the price for service to serve and protect.

Reply
5
K. Rod
5d ago

so sad just happened in Denver 2 cops shot while serving a warrant I have a cousin that's a cop it's scary

Reply(3)
9
CBS Miami

