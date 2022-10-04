Read full article on original website
Related
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Chocolate Tartan Prints
Following a festive green-red take on the Dunk Low, now dresses its classic Air Force 1 silhouette in chocolate tones and tartan fabrics in preparation for the colder seasons ahead. The uppers arrive in an edible mix of “Cacao Wow” tumbled leathers and “Pale Ivory” hits across the side Swooshes...
CNET
NASA Rover Delivers Most Detailed View of Mars Surface Ever
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's new Perseverance rover Mars panorama is a beast. An absolute unit. Totally bonkers. It's 2.5 billion pixels of rocks, sand, sky and rover parts. On Wednesday, the space agency delivered the most detailed view of the Martian surface ever captured. It's epic.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
hypebeast.com
'Magic: The Gathering' Teases Its 30th Anniversary Collectible Release
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating 30 years of Magic: The Gathering with the reissuing of some of its most iconic cards. Strictly collectible and non-tournament-legal, the collection will see original artwork with updated details. On top of the 30th-anniversary packaging, nearly every 30th Anniversary Edition card included matches the...
hypebeast.com
HIDDEN.NY Unveils an Apparel Collaboration With N.E.R.D.
HIDDEN.NY tends to bring implement a plethora of collaborative projects into its business strategy. The New York-based streetwear imprint has linked up with the likes of Salomon, BBC, NEEDLES and more for joint projects, and now it’s aligning with N.E.R.D. for a new initiative. The hip-hop and rock band...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asteroid impact: Here's the last thing NASA's DART spacecraft saw before it crashed
NASA's DART spacecraft is no more, but its final view is incredible.
hypebeast.com
Burberry's "Night Creatures" Campaign Captures the Essence of Exploration
Luxury British houses are often steeped in history, and this couldn’t be truer for. . Established in 1856, Thomas Burberry built a brand on the principle that us Brits should have garments to keep us protected from our unpredictably dreary weather, which has enabled the brand to create an identity synonymous with outerwear. It’s a genre of clothing often attached to the idea of exploration — puffer jackets for cold winter walks, trench coats for breezy nights in the city, fleeces for brisk climbs, and now Burberry has released its latest campaign, titled “Night Creatures,” capturing the essence of exploration.
hypebeast.com
Bene Culture Prepares for the Cold With Its First FW22 Capsule
After presenting its graphic-heavy Pre-Winter lookbook earlier this year, emerging Birmingham-based streetwear label Bene Culture is now fully preparing itself for the breezy season ahead with its first drop for Fall/Winter 2022. The seasonal range explores a selection of cut-and-sew designs with the classic “Have You Seen Bene Culture?” slogan...
Nasa reveals stunning new photos of spacecraft smashing into asteroid for ‘Earth-saving’ mission
TWO of the most powerful telescopes ever built have revealed their first images of a spacecraft deliberately smashing into an asteroid. The snaps released last week of the collision by Nasa's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor indicate that the collision looks to have been much greater than expected. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Presents Space-Themed "Exploration Unit" Collection
Always looking to mix things up, Jordan Brand has a history of branching out with its silhouettes and themes. Now, for this fall, it introduces a galactic “Exploration Unit” collection. Landing on the Air Jordan 1 Mid, Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low and Jordan Legacy 312, this space...
Fox News
NASA audio captures space rocks crashing into Mars
After years in the making, NASA has captured audio of space rocks slamming into the surface of Mars. Between 2020 and 2021, the agency's InSight Lander detected seismic waves resulting from multiple impacts on the red planet since 2018. All the crashes appeared to be near the planet's Elysium Planitia plain, ranging from 53 to 180 miles away from each other.
hypebeast.com
Take an Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Tour of Burberry's New "Night Monster" Movie
Since coming together as Megaforce in 2007, Charles Brisgand, Clément Gallet, Léo Berne, and Raphaël Rodriguez have forged a formidable path. Along the way, they’ve been joined by some of the world’s biggest talents in music and fashion, and have become a go-to for many looking to create narrative environments based on layers upon layers of references. In 2020, and having garnered this reputation, the studio began working alongside.
NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid
A NASA spacecraft deliberately crashed into a tiny asteroid on Monday. The collision between the DART spacecraft and the asteroid Dimorphos happened at 7:14 p.m. ET in humanity's first test of asteroid deflection technology.
hypebeast.com
adidas TERREX Taps and Wander for FW22 Collaboration
Japanese outerwear label and Wander has been on the rise as of late, collaborating with numerous industry titans to set its eccentric spin on practical mountaineering styles. With functionality at the brand’s core, design duo Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori aim to deliver reimagined garments for an easy hike through Mother Nature.
hypebeast.com
The Bogey Boys Greens Collection Has Arrived
Bogey Boys has rolled out its latest offering, the Greens Collection, just in time for the Fall. In typical fashion for Macklemore‘s brand, the lineup includes polos, button-ups, cardigans, and tee shirts made primarily from blends of cotton to lean into the on/off course aesthetic and functionality, but don’t expect to find any of these items in the thrift shop.
hypebeast.com
Garment Project and Ebbets Field Reconnect for Second Cap Installment
Earlier this year, Copenhagen-based label Garment Project unveiled a collaboration with Ebbets Field Flannels and the duo reworked Ebbet’s signature canvas ballcaps by adding American sports influences that were reminiscent of traditional baseball caps seen throughout the world of the Major Baseball League. Now, Garment Projects and Ebbets Field have presented the second installment from their link-up and it looks to integrate the hard-working culture of Seattle.
hypebeast.com
Hi-Tec HTS74’s FW22 Collection Allows You to Be at One With the Weather
Since British footwear label Hi-Tec presented its TS74 subline that was inspired by older sneaker designs — such as the 1981-released “Silver Shadow” — the imprint has experimented with expressive photoshoots along with a wider variety of sneaker silhouettes that have its revitalized mainline footwear offering. With this being said, Hi-Tec TS74 has just presented its newest Fall/Winter 2022 collection and it’s inspired by the moods that are associated with each season throughout the year.
Comments / 0