Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Increased occupancy at Yale New Haven Hospital causes issues for patients and physicians
This means that when it is determined that a patient must be admitted to the hospital, it can take over 4 hours to get them out of the waiting room.
Eyewitness News
Doctors urge older Americans to get an extra-strength version of the flu shot
(WFSB) - An unwelcome guest could be poised for a big comeback. Health experts have warned that this flu season could be rough and advised older Americans to get an extra strength vaccine. Doctors said that over the last two years, flu numbers around the globe dipped in large part...
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Journal Inquirer
Sale of MMH, RGH to Yale goes through
Yale New Haven Health has reached an agreement to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., including Rockville General Hospital in Vernon and Manchester Memorial Hospital, returning the hospitals to not-for-profit status, the companies announced today. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets,...
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Is there a new first COVID symptom we could be missing?
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, researchers think long COVID might be linked to another common virus. Plus, is there a new first symptom of COVID we could be missing?. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of...
Positively Pink: Knowing how to detect cancer in dense breasts
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. News 8 is looking at why it’s so important to know if you have dense breasts because a mammogram alone may not be enough to detect cancer. Joe and Nancy Capello were high school sweethearts before settling in Southbury. “We were married for 44 […]
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
ctexaminer.com
In Face Of Rising Rents, Poor Repair, Curtailed Leases, Tenants Unions Gain Foothold in Connecticut
The garage doors of a Stamford high-rise are often stuck open, so anyone can walk in and go up to the apartments inside. Tenants say they sometimes hear people in the hallways at night, and sometimes their door handles jiggle as if someone is trying to get in. Tenants say...
wabi.tv
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
Fairfield Mirror
Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus
President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
COVID-19 cases rise in western Massachusetts
COVID-19 cases are increasing in western Massachusetts as the weather cools off.
Which Airport is More Convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut was just named the #2 airport in all of the United States for 2022 by Conde Nast. If they polled Danbury residents, do you think Westchester or Stewart would have shown up higher on their list?. Being from Waterbury, Bradley was always my...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford HealthCare Doctor Was Pioneer for LIFESTAR and Global Lifesaving Movement
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. Hartford HealthCare launched a new Trauma Lecture series to honor the legacy of Dr. Lenworth Jacobs, who brought LIFESTAR...
Voluntary water restrictions in Bristol
The city of Bristol is announcing voluntary water restrictions. The restrictions go into effect immediately. This is because officials say the city’s reservoir levels have dipped to around 70 percent.
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Bristol educator named Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023
Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as Connecticut's 'Teacher of the Year' for 2023.
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved
Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
