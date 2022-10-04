ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Sale of MMH, RGH to Yale goes through

Yale New Haven Health has reached an agreement to acquire two Connecticut health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., including Rockville General Hospital in Vernon and Manchester Memorial Hospital, returning the hospitals to not-for-profit status, the companies announced today. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets,...
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
WTNH

Positively Pink: Knowing how to detect cancer in dense breasts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. News 8 is looking at why it’s so important to know if you have dense breasts because a mammogram alone may not be enough to detect cancer. Joe and Nancy Capello were high school sweethearts before settling in Southbury. “We were married for 44 […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Fairfield Mirror

Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus

President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved

Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
CONNECTICUT STATE

