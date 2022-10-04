Read full article on original website
Loewe Women’s RTW Spring 2023
A pristine red anthurium, alive in a box and feeding on a small test tube of water, arrived as the Loewe invitation, and a giant fiberglass replica lorded over Jonathan Anderson’s gleaming white show set. After a gripping Loewe men’s show in June that exalted nature and technology in...
hypebeast.com
The Bogey Boys Greens Collection Has Arrived
Bogey Boys has rolled out its latest offering, the Greens Collection, just in time for the Fall. In typical fashion for Macklemore‘s brand, the lineup includes polos, button-ups, cardigans, and tee shirts made primarily from blends of cotton to lean into the on/off course aesthetic and functionality, but don’t expect to find any of these items in the thrift shop.
Simone Rocha RTW Spring 2023
Designers are still processing the impact that lockdown has had on their own lives, and on the wider culture, and working out — in real time — how people want to dress. This season some have responded with ultra-practical, back-to-reality collections for people now working between home and office. Others are plumping for more fantasy and focusing on evening, special occasions and event dressing. It’s a fascinating process to watch.
hypebeast.com
Hi-Tec HTS74’s FW22 Collection Allows You to Be at One With the Weather
Since British footwear label Hi-Tec presented its TS74 subline that was inspired by older sneaker designs — such as the 1981-released “Silver Shadow” — the imprint has experimented with expressive photoshoots along with a wider variety of sneaker silhouettes that have its revitalized mainline footwear offering. With this being said, Hi-Tec TS74 has just presented its newest Fall/Winter 2022 collection and it’s inspired by the moods that are associated with each season throughout the year.
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Arrives in Chocolate Tartan Prints
Following a festive green-red take on the Dunk Low, now dresses its classic Air Force 1 silhouette in chocolate tones and tartan fabrics in preparation for the colder seasons ahead. The uppers arrive in an edible mix of “Cacao Wow” tumbled leathers and “Pale Ivory” hits across the side Swooshes...
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023
It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
Level Up Your Fall Wardrobe With These 13 Pairs of Chic Leather Pants—Including Zara, Aritzia and AGOLDE
I didn’t get into leather pants until last fall because I had always assumed they would be uncomfortable, squeak with every moment and instantly make my legs sweat. However, after buying and wearing my first and only pair, I completely understand the hype and why they keep cropping up in my feeds season after season. I also now recognize the importance of investing in a high-quality pair that’ll stick around for years to come. Whether you’re a leather pants newbie or have a whole section of your closet dedicated to them, there’s a pair for you that’ll keep you both...
Nicky Hilton Soars in 6-Inch Heels, Corset & Sparkling Versace Outfit at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Front Row
Sat amongst a star-studded front row, Nicky Hilton attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week today in Milan. Nicky watched her sister Paris Hilton close the show dressed in a pink bridal dress. Nicky was dressed in a two piece opposite her sister’s bright ensemble, the glimmering set consisting of a black blazer with the word “Versace” bedazzled along the outerwear. Underneath the sparkling jacket, Hilton wore a stark black corseted top with a mock neckline and a structured waist. The skirt, like the blazer, was also bedazzled with the Italian designer brand’s name, the crystalized monogram pattern allowing...
hypebeast.com
Elevated Sportswear Takes Center Stage for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As the world continues to ease into a renewed sense of normalcy for being back outside post-pandemic, many fashion houses have taken note and displayed various interpretations of hopeful revelry onto the runways for Spring/Summer 2023. At Chanel, elevated sportswear took center stage for SS23 – sans the sweatpants that...
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson and the '80s South Korean Cartoon 'Run Hany' Unveil Their FW22 Collaboration
Jonathan Anderson has a thing for bold prints — cast your mind back to the LOEWE x Spirited Away collection which saw some items, like a $200 USD candle, being resold for an optimistic price of $451,049 USD. Now, under his eponymous label JW Anderson, comes the Fall/Winter 2022 collaboration with the beloved 1980s South Korean cartoon franchise, Run Hany.
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
hypebeast.com
HIDDEN.NY Unveils an Apparel Collaboration With N.E.R.D.
HIDDEN.NY tends to bring implement a plethora of collaborative projects into its business strategy. The New York-based streetwear imprint has linked up with the likes of Salomon, BBC, NEEDLES and more for joint projects, and now it’s aligning with N.E.R.D. for a new initiative. The hip-hop and rock band...
